Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 6 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

‘Each game will be a final’: Pumas eager to bounce back after England loss

By Finn Morton
George Ford of England consoles Agustin Creevy of Argentina after defeating Argentina 27-10, in which he scored all of the points for England which consisted of six penalties and three drop goals, at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on September 09, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Argentina are in Rugby World Cup survival mode after opening their campaign with a disastrous 27-10 defeat to a 14-man England outfit last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flanker Tom Curry was sent to the sin bin inside the opening few minutes, and the incident was later upgraded by the TMO following an off-field review.

But England, who lost Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola to red cards during their warm-up Tests last month, somehow played better with a one-man disadvantage.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Playmaker George Ford kicked England to a now-famous Rugby World Cup victory, while Argentina are left wondering how everything went frustratingly wrong so quickly.

Forwards coach Andrés Bordoy said the result “hurts and affects our pride” as Los Pumas set their sights on three must-win pool clashes against Samoa, Chile and Japan.

“We are now working with more focus, being more demanding, that’s where the mental key will be,” Bordoy told reporters.

“There are three finals to play, three games in which we have to show everything we have been doing. The challenge now is going to be to carry out what we have worked on. That will be the key to the mental aspect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 per cent of online voters on RugbyPass predicted Los Pumas to top Pool D before the Rugby World Cup.

England had only won a single warm-up Test ahead of the sports showpiece event, and their overall win-loss record under coach Steve Borthwick isn’t much better.

But former captain Chris Robshaw has even labelled them as one of the three standout teams from the opening round of the World Cup.

The English turned some heads as they put on a show in Marseille.

“England became stronger with a player short because of the way they played and kicked. They were more alert and were fair winners. We couldn’t take advantage,” Argentina veteran Agustin Creevy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if it was in our head, I don’t have the analysis done.”

But Los Pumas’ quest for a first Rugby World Cup crown is far from over. The loss doesn’t help their chances, sure, but it doesn’t put them to bed either.

Creevy, who recently became the first centurion in the Pumas’ history, said these types of losses can galvanise a team.

“In these types of defeats, you learn more than you think, especially for a first Rugby World Cup match,” the hooker added.

“We are all a little bit disappointed because we could not show everything we have been doing in training, with very, very good group and individual work.

“This is going to help us be stronger, to unite more. We must face this, put our minds to it and think of Samoa. Each game will be a final.”

Recommended

‘Really strange’: Robshaw picks England as one of three World Cup frontrunners

New Zealand's world-class talent deserves world-class leadership

FEATURED

‘Prospects have dipped significantly’: Scribe’s take on All Blacks’ World Cup chances

Opening weekend stats put spotlight on the try-less England attack

ANALYSIS

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘To the brothers, good luck’: All Black opens up on devastating injury ‘To the brothers, good luck’: All Black opens up on devastating injury
Search