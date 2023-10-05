Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

Samoa make nine changes to their team to take on England

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Sylvain Dionisio ATP Images/Getty Images)

Samoa have made nine changes to their team to play England this Saturday in Lille following last week’s Rugby World Cup pool loss to Japan.

The Samoans, who lost winger Ben Lam to a red card, went down 22-28 to Japan in Toulouse and they have reacted by ringing five changes to their pack and four more in their backline.

Their forwards feature an all-new front row consisting of Jordan Lay, Sama Malolo and captain Michael Alaalatoa and a new second row of Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese.

Bristol’s Steven Luatua and Saracens’ Theo McFarland, who formed the lock partnership the last day, will now pack down at No8 and No6 respectively with Fritz Lee continuing at openside.

At out-half, Lima Sopoaga is chosen ahead of the benched Christian Leali’ifano.

Related

'We still can to do something special and upset a team like England'

Michael Alaalatoa looked quite the picture strolling through the mixed zone in Toulouse on Thursday night.

Read Now

Samoa (vs England, Saturday – Lille, 5:45pm local time)
1. Jordan Lay
2. Sama Malolo
3. Michael Alaalatoa (capt)
4. Sam Slade
5. Brian Alainu’u’ese
6. Theo McFarland
7. Fritz Lee
8. Steven Luatua
9. Jonathan Taumateine
10. Lima Sopoaga
11. Neria Fomai
12. Danny Toala
13. Tumua Manu
14. Nigel Ah-Wong
15. Duncan Paia’aua

Replacements:
16. Seilala Lam
17. James Lay
18. Paul Alo-Emile
19. Sootala Fa’aso’o
20. Alamanda Motuga
21. Melani Matavao
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Miracle Faiilagi

