Samoa make nine changes to their team to take on England

Samoa have made nine changes to their team to play England this Saturday in Lille following last week’s Rugby World Cup pool loss to Japan.

The Samoans, who lost winger Ben Lam to a red card, went down 22-28 to Japan in Toulouse and they have reacted by ringing five changes to their pack and four more in their backline.

Their forwards feature an all-new front row consisting of Jordan Lay, Sama Malolo and captain Michael Alaalatoa and a new second row of Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese.

Bristol’s Steven Luatua and Saracens’ Theo McFarland, who formed the lock partnership the last day, will now pack down at No8 and No6 respectively with Fritz Lee continuing at openside.

At out-half, Lima Sopoaga is chosen ahead of the benched Christian Leali’ifano.

Samoa (vs England, Saturday – Lille, 5:45pm local time)

1. Jordan Lay

2. Sama Malolo

3. Michael Alaalatoa (capt)

4. Sam Slade

5. Brian Alainu’u’ese

6. Theo McFarland

7. Fritz Lee

8. Steven Luatua

9. Jonathan Taumateine

10. Lima Sopoaga

11. Neria Fomai

12. Danny Toala

13. Tumua Manu

14. Nigel Ah-Wong

15. Duncan Paia’aua

Replacements:

16. Seilala Lam

17. James Lay

18. Paul Alo-Emile

19. Sootala Fa’aso’o

20. Alamanda Motuga

21. Melani Matavao

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Miracle Faiilagi