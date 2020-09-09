This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Chiefs halfback Brad Weber and Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane join Ross Karl to discuss the the North vs South, the recently-announced All Blacks squad and the upcoming opening round of the Mitre 10 Cup.

