This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Chiefs halfback Brad Weber and Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane join Ross Karl to discuss the the North vs South, the recently-announced All Blacks squad and the upcoming opening round of the Mitre 10 Cup.
