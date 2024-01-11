Andy Farrell explains what could go wrong in picking his Lions coaches
Andy Farrell described his appointment as British and Irish Lions head coach as “pretty magical” but has ruled out a repeat of the moment that made his name with the tourists.
Farrell takes charge of the Lions for the first time when they visit Australia in 2025 having been a part of Warren Gatland’s management team in 2013 and 2017.
The 48-year-old Englishman was chosen by a committee comprising of Brian O’Driscoll, Ieuan Evans, Nigel Redman and Sir Ian McGeechan, who spent six months on the selection process before unanimously agreeing on the right candidate.
Farrell, the current World Rugby coach of the year, has been rewarded for guiding Ireland to a Grand Slam, an historic 2-1 series victory in New Zealand and to the summit of the global rankings.
“This means the world to me. To be thought of as a candidate for the head coach’s role is pretty special, but to be chosen is pretty magical,” Farrell said.
“For those of us who have been lucky enough to go on a Lions tour, or go as a supporter, knowing what the Lions stand for, we all know how special this is.
“So for me to be chosen as the head coach, it’s beyond words to be honest.”
Farrell insists that Gatland “took a big punt on me in 2013” when he was taken to Australia as a rookie assistant coach and oversaw the defence for a 2-1 series victory.
But the dual code international also provided one of the highlights of the tour by giving his famous ‘hurt arena’ speech before the Sydney decider, imploring his players to reach new levels “because there is no tomorrow”.
The Wallabies were subsequently crushed 41-16 and Farrell’s Lions reputation was made.
“I’ve probably grown up a little bit since then – I’m probably not as dramatic!” Farrell said.
“There won’t be any film star roles from me, just being myself and making sure that the team comes first.
“My coaching style is what it is. It’s me being myself. It’s me trying to put across to the talented group of players that I will be working with that they can express themselves.
“It’s 100 per cent that the talent will be there so I need to work to make sure I let that talent flourish.”
Farrell begins his role in December having been given the green light by Ireland to take charge of the Lions for their 10-fixture trip that culminates in a three-Test series against the Wallabies.
He has been given a sabbatical by the Irish Rugby Football Union to focus purely on the Lions, meaning he will miss next year’s Six Nations.
One of his most important tasks will be assembling his coaching team, with Paul O’Connell and Gregor Townsend likely to be given prominent roles.
“I’m in no rush at all. There’s a long way to go isn’t there? There’s a lot of coaches just starting in new roles,” Farrell said.
“Some people will get better as coaches under pressure, so I’ll just sit back and watch.
“You’ve got to have the right people on the bus. It’s about excellence as well and the right balance between the coaching staff in general. If you have all the personalities being the same, it won’t feel right.
“If you don’t get the people right that technically and tactically can deliver to these superb players, that won’t feel right either. We’ve got to do the right thing by the team.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.1 Go to comments
SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.2 Go to comments
A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.2 Go to comments
Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.4 Go to comments
So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust20 Go to comments
Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.2 Go to comments
The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?4 Go to comments
thank god2 Go to comments
this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?2 Go to comments
Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.1 Go to comments
A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?1 Go to comments
Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.20 Go to comments
Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .11 Go to comments
I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?4 Go to comments
I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.2 Go to comments
Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???6 Go to comments
As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.13 Go to comments
The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.2 Go to comments
The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.20 Go to comments
At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.6 Go to comments