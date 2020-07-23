5:42am, 23 July 2020

Andy Christie, a 21-year-old age-grade England international, has landed a two-year contract at Saracens following an academy adventure that included a spell in New Zealand under the guidance of former All Black Rodney So’oialo.

Christie made his senior debut for Saracens in the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Cup having spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, learning from So’oialo who won 62 Test caps in his seven-year international career.

In the same season, Christie earned international recognition with England U20s, debuting against the Junior Springboks, before running out for the first time in the Gallagher Premiership against Worcester Warriors.

In total, he has featured ten times for Saracens, including once in the Heineken Champions Cup, and he now believes he is at the right club to continue his development.

“I’m very happy to have signed a contract,” he said after agreeing on a deal that will keep him at the London club until at least 2022. “As soon as I was offered it, I was pretty buzzing. For me, there is not really a better place to be.

Looking forward to seeing where @AndyChristie43 can take his game ?#TogetherSaracens ?? pic.twitter.com/Vp1eOeahq9 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) July 22, 2020

“There is a good crop of us coming through and on the few occasions I have managed to play with the likes of Manu (Vunipola), Elliot (Obatoyinbo) and Sean (Reffell) it is always special as you feel like you have come through the pathway together as is playing with those guys who are senior to you and those guys who you have looked up to for a number of years. It’s a special feeling every time you get to play.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Andy is part of an exciting group of players who have come through the academy together and are exceptionally close. Andy is motivated and dedicated and has shown us this season that he has the potential to be an important part of our future. We are thrilled he has committed to the club.”

Saracens followed up the Christie deal by announcing a similar two-year contract on Thursday for Elliott Obatoyinbo, the 21-year-old winger who also spent time in 2018 in Wellington, appearing for the Mitre 10 Cup side’s academy as well as in the local club league.

He has made ten appearances to date for Saracens and has had loan spells at Ampthill and London Scottish. “I’m really happy to have signed; there’s nowhere I’d rather be,” he said. “I know this is the best place for me to develop as a player with the coaches we have and the senior players that we have so I’m really excited.

“I came out of school just kind of relying on talent; rugby is a lot more than that and they’ve really helped me with my game and have been good for me.”

Boss McCall said: “Elliott’s progress over the last twelve months makes us hugely excited about his future. He is very clear on what he wants to achieve and is prepared to make the sacrifices necessary to allow him to do that.”

