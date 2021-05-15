8:57am, 15 May 2021

ProD2 side Aix-en-Provence have shown their ambition this week by signing a former France second row and a one-time Wallaby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side have confirmed the signing of two internationals, who are both currently playing in the Top 14: Clermont Auvergne centre Clermont Peter Betham and Bordeaux second-row Alexandre Flanquart.

The pair have signed two-year deals.

Betham won two caps for the Wallabies back in 2013 before making his way from the Waratahs to Europe where he has starred for Leicester Tigers for two seasons in the Gallagher Premiership from 2015 and then on to Clermont Auvergne in the Top 14 in 2017.

The 32-year-old was originally born in Wellington New Zealand before moving at an early age to Sydney where his rugby union career blossomed.

Flanquart, who stands 6 feet 9 inches tall, will join Aix-en-Provence from high flying Bordeaux Begles. The towering lock enjoyed a spell with the French national team that saw him amass 22 caps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair will join the club, who currently sit in 13th on the ProD2 table, in July.

ADVERTISEMENT