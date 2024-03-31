Suspected Cam Roigard diagnosis deals 'massive blow' to All Blacks

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard could be heard moaning in agony through the referee’s mic after going down with an apparent knee injury late against the Highlanders on Saturday.

The All Black is speculated to have suffered a torn patella, an injury that typically takes six months to recover from. That timeframe would see Roigard unavailable for All Blacks selection until after the England series, the Fiji Test and The Rugby Championship.

A smooth recovery could see the 2023 breakout star return for the End of Year Tour. But, before the All Blacks season rolls around, Roigard’s impending – yet unspecified – absence will be felt by Super Rugby Pacific’s form team in the Hurricanes.

“It’s devastating for him, he was playing in such good form,” Former All Balck Jeff Wilson reacted on The Breakdown after revisiting footage of the injury. “The impact he had last year (for the All Blacks), there’s no doubt he was clearly going to be in the conversation this year (for national selection).

“I think he was the form No. 9 in Super Rugby. Let’s let things play out but if we think worst-case scenario, the Hurricanes have lost a really big part of their game plan, of their attack, of their threats.

“Look, they’re still very, very good and you’ve got TJ Perenara, but you’re missing a lot now that Cam Roigard is probably likely to be out for a long time.”

Before being stretchered from the field in the 56th minute, the halfback recorded the second-most carries in the game with 17, a try, a linebreak and three offloads.

Wilson’s co-panellist and fellow former All Balck Sir John Kiriwn compared Roigard’s game to French star Antoine Dupont, and shared the opinion that he was shaping up to be the number one option for the black No. 9 jersey.

“Antoine Dupont changed how halfbacks play and I think Cam is that,” he said. “I always talk about a passing halfback and a running halfback, he’s got the combination and he’s so strong around the ruck.

“I thought he was putting his hand up as the number one halfback.”

Meanwhile, the potential absence of one emerging superstar could change the outlook for the other halfbacks around the country. Notably, a familiar name could re-establish himself as a frontrunner for the All Blacks gig.

“The way he’s been playing, he was the form halfback,” Mils Muliaina added. “Man, this is a massive blow for the Hurricanes.

“Am I worried about our (halfback) stocks? Not necessarily. I think we’ve still got plenty around if we’re talking about the bigger picture. If he’s out for the rest of the year, I think there’s still enough there.

“Finlay Christie’s still available, Folau Fakatava’s around. I think TJ Perenara’s come back in a different nick, he looks better. Physically, it’s like he’s trimmed down. I think he’ll be hungry.”