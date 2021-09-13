Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

All Blacks close in on Springboks at top of World Rugby rankings

By Alex McLeod
(Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The All Blacks have moved to within just two points of the Springboks on the World Rugby rankings following the latest round of the Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand’s quest to return to the summit of the global rankings received a boost on Sunday when Ian Foster’s men dispatched Los Pumas 39-0 on the Gold Coast.

That result kept the second-placed All Blacks on 90.31 points, but the four-point buffer separating them from the Springboks was cut in half just hours later when South Africa suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of the Wallabies at Cbus Super Stadium.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Ian Foster reacts to the All Blacks win over Los Pumas

Thanks largely in part to the stunning international comeback of veteran playmaker Quade Cooper, Australia registered a 28-26 victory over the Springboks.

While the reigning world champions remain in first place despite the defeat, the Springboks have dropped two points to finish the weekend on 92.49, little more than two points astray from the All Blacks.

A repeat of those results in this week’s re-matches in Brisbane on Saturday would see the All Blacks head into their 100th test match against the Springboks with first place up for grabs for the first time since 2019.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, have been well-rewarded for their shock win over the Springboks as they have picked up two points to leapfrogged both Argentina and France to move from seventh to fifth on the world rankings with 84.11 points to their name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, the United States were the only other risers in the latest World Rugby rankings update after they defeated North American rivals Canada 38-16 in the second leg of the World Cup qualification series in Denver on the weekend.

The victory meant the Eagles overturned a 13-point deficit after their 34-21 loss in Newfoundland a week beforehand, giving them a boost of 0.42 points to finish the week on 67.12 points.

In doing so, the United States have jumped to 16th spot on the world rankings, overtaking Uruguay, who they will face in a two-legged play-off next month to determine who will qualify for the 2023 World Cup as Americas 1.

World Rugby rankings (1-10)

1. South Africa (N/C) – 92.49
2. New Zealand (N/C) – 90.31
3. England (N/C) – 85.44
4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85
5. Australia (+2) – 84.11
6. France (-1) – 83.87
7. Argentina (-1) – 82.86
8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02
9. Wales (N/C) – 80.59
10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer World Cup versatility on trial in All Blacks’ mammoth tour When Ian Foster is selecting his World Cup squad, he may look back on 2021 with begrudging fondness. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

All Blacks close in on Springboks at top of World Rugby rankings

Search