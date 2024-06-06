Select Edition

International

£800m for Nations Championship is tough to turn down – Andy Goode

By Andy Goode
The All Blacks at Rugby World Cup 2023 (Photo by Julian Finney/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Rugby is far from flush with cash and the offer of £800million over eight years by Qatar to host the new Nations Championship finals is tough for Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR to turn down.

We all know that the international game is the sport’s cash cow and New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia have all reported substantial losses in recent years, while the RFU and other northern hemisphere unions have faced challenges too.

We have also seen Wasps, London Irish and Worcester fall by the wayside in the Gallagher Premiership and while they might be separate entities, everything trickles down from the top and money is in short supply in rugby right now.

Of course, the devil is in the detail and it will be interesting to see how the £800m is divided up and utilised by the various unions, but that is up to them and this is presumably by far the most lucrative offer on the table.

There will inevitably be criticism but the biggest sporting event on the planet, the FIFA World Cup, was hosted in Qatar a couple of years ago and the other contender for that title, the Olympics, is in the running to be staged there in 2036.

The country has also hosted the World Athletics Championships and events in golf, tennis and other major global sports are regularly hosted there, so it’s hard to argue the case that rugby should stand alone or be considered different from other sports.

Given the financial aspect and the deals being done in other sports at the moment, there is obviously a danger that rugby will be left behind if it doesn’t make such a move and it could be a sliding doors moment. Who knows how we will be looking back on this in a decade.

Rugby is generally very traditional and wouldn’t take chances like this but the opportunity to have monster occasions like this and generate so much revenue and interest off the back of it is something other sports do.

Qatar Airways has reportedly been lined up as a title sponsor for the six-game finals series involving all 12 tier-one teams, while other companies such as Qatar Energy and the Qatar National Bank are thought to have indicated their interest in becoming commercial partners.

Sponsorship is an area that hasn’t been easy for various rugby tournaments in recent times and TV rights have been an issue for most competitions outside of France’s domestic leagues too so Pitch International’s role will be key.

One major advantage of this proposal is that the location is relatively central and equal for the northern hemisphere countries, South Africa and the likes of Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

There are also a lot of expats from the UK, Australia and other competing nations living in the region so you would hope the tournament organisers would be able to persuade them as well as other sport-loving locals and travelling fans to buy tickets.

There are eight official stadiums in Qatar, seven of which have been built since 2010, and all of which are located within a 54km radius of Doha, so the venues are available and the infrastructure is there.

It’s hard to see Guinness Six Nations games being staged outside of the nations involved and Qatar might be interested in hosting a Premiership or Investec Champions Cup fixture. Who knows, but it would be at a much lower level, so this is the one glaringly obvious opportunity open to rugby.

I remember Harlequins beat Wasps in an LV= Cup game in Abu Dhabi back in 2011 and we see the HSBC SVNS staged in Dubai but there aren’t many other examples of high-profile rugby games or competitions in the region.

This is a new tournament being introduced in 2026 so it’s a lot easier to see how it could happen and, given the current financial circumstances in rugby across the globe, £800m in revenue being guaranteed for four editions is clearly not to be sniffed at.

Every sport is trying to broaden its horizons, tap into new markets and get as big a slice of the pie as it can nowadays and rugby is no different, so you have to hope those in charge can navigate the obvious challenges and make the right decision.

The Nations Championship is a new tournament and it has to be a showpiece event. What you don’t want is for it to look and feel exactly like other competitions or what has gone before it, so it should definitely stand out.

It is just a proposal with a two-month exclusivity period at this stage for negotiations, but the sum of money being mentioned will raise eyebrows given rugby’s various recent financial bad news stories.

It remains to be seen whether it comes to fruition but the sports marketplace is fiercely competitive and it’s fair to ask whether rugby can risk being left behind.

Comments

16 Comments
g
gary 1 day ago

What an absolute load of tripe!( trying very hard to remain polite!) It may be hard for the overpriced “elite” level ( it must be overpriced as it is obviously struggling financially!) to understand, but grassroots rugby will survive because the miniscule amount of money that drips down from the “elite” level for “development” will not really impact them as they effectively self finance. Instead of taking Quatars bribe( great rugby playing nation that it is!) which is what this is , They ( the”elite”) would be better off supporting lesser nations to develop the World game and economically (if you break it down honestly) the “bribe” is not worth the shame that this brings on the greedy buggers at the top table and on OUR wonderful game and trust me, they are wrong if they think it will not!!

S
Shaylen 1 day ago

Most unions would right now say they need the money. Its a good commercial deal and it is lucrative as well. I would hope they could get the crowds in and create a rugby atmosphere. It wont wash away their human rights records or their blood stadiums which were built on the backs of what can only be described as slave labour. That is something Qatar will never live down and rightfully so. The question Rugby needs to answer is if they are comfortable accepting the money and playing in tainted stadia given the human rights record of Qatar and the abuse it took to get these stadiums constructed.

J
Jon 1 day ago

I’m not really one to believe in sports washing being a thing by having fancy looking people on TV. If they want to entice people into their country so that they see first hand what these people are like, I’m all for that. Each person, the host as well as the tourist will see how they behave in a new light. That’s how culture works. So normally I’d say take the money.

In this case however it is not enough. I don’t want to be paid to look at the royals parading around, and I certainly don’t want a 8 team finals series for a 6 week robin tournament. If they want to pay 800m for 4 finals, as has been proposed for this tournament, I would say that would be a fair deal.

f
flyinginsectshrimp 1 day ago

The devil is in the detail
No, the devil is in Qatar. Qatar, with its human rights abuses, and World Rugby can get fucked.

M
MattJH 1 day ago

1.5-2.5 billion should be the asking price. If they want to wash their appalling image, they should pay for it.

S
SadersMan 1 day ago

No-brainer. Take the money.

l
leon 1 day ago

800m over 8 years between 12 unions that’s only 8.3m per union per year and that’s before others dip their fingers in the pie.

Certainly not worth it, selling rugby’s souls to a sports washing state with a terrible humans rights record, to play rugby in repurposed football world cup stadiums built on modern day slavery. Not to mention player welfare, forcing elite athletes to play in over 40 Celsius heat because the tournament is scheduled for the peak summer month in a desert nation

Hell no, thank you very much

f
finn 1 day ago

This sounds great tbh.

I don’t think the nations Cup will be good for rugby, but if its going ahead anyway then having the finals at a predetermined neutral venue that brings in loads of cash seems like the best possible scenario

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gabbo 25 minutes ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

terrible header indeed, lousy work instead of trusting (and keeping the highlights on) the self-suficiency of that try's quality

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 56 minutes ago
Harry Randall to use his ‘super strengths’ in bid for England jersey

He's gotta be in the 23. He's a fantastic scrum half and there's no one better in England to inject some temp off the bench. Even if Mitchell gets injured I'd back him to step up, his game is much more rounded than it was a last time he got picked for England, his kicking is much improved.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Leinster and Ulster name teams for Irish URC quarter-final

Two decent teams. Should be a cracker!

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jack Crowley shines as Munster beat Ospreys to earn home URC semi-final

Crowley playing better. Ospreys set play off penalty advantage in midfield to score their try in first half is worth a watch. Expect to see more of these ‘advantage’ moves in coming months. Throwing a few high risk passes and kicks wont cut it anyome when a team can have a high risk set move after a regathered kick as Ospreys had. For Ireland and SA fans the draw means there could be a Bulls-Leinster semi final in Loftus road. Bulls will be happy to play them there but Erasmus may be irked by the heads up it will give Ireland ahead of …..gulp…..this day 4 weeks!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Hurricanes player ratings vs Rebels | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

So many guys in the Canes for Razor and co to stress over Numia Aumua Lakai Iose TJ Love Rayasi Proctor

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Drua | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Riccitelli has been a revelation I thought he was in his 40s but he’s only 29! Do not write this guy off as he does the core duties well and is very good in close quarter running Reece and Telea are surely the wings this year but Clarke and Rayasi are lethal with ball in hand and could be great torpedoes off the bench I hope Paddy is ok as we are very thin at lock for the ABs (good news is Vaai has FINALLY shown what he is capable of) Dalton is a lock in for 7 A big man who does an I credible amount of work Finau is tempting but I’d have Blackadder and Dalton on the flanks Such massive engines Give Ardie a rest 😉 and let Sititi have a blast at 8!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Where an earth has Sititi come from Razor would have been looking hard at Sotutu who is playing very well but this young man has a big future DMac will have no worries at test level at 10 His kicking is 85% this year too Who his half back is will be a very hard decision 5 decent candidates (without Roigard) Yes Christie was very good for the Blues tonight

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Benetton vs Bulls | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Bulls by 12

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 5 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If he wants to wear black a year in Japan and then a year in France would be his best prospect to impress in s WC year. I cant see NZ spending that money for two years of an unknown.

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 8 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

I wouldn't get too excited about what his agent is doing. All that matters is where his next contract is. Pretty old to be learning rugby anyway.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

Enough of this “will he won’t he ex leaguie wants to be an AB or does he”, nonsense. Please.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 10 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If you aren’t in the words of Cowboy Shaw, “pissing blood” to get that black jersey, you arent remotely in the hunt. The “I dont know…” attitude of this bloke wont go unnnoticed in NZ.

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 11 hours ago
Neethling Fouche: 'It’s amazing how just two scrums can change your life'

Neethling Fouche has improved so much this season. His battle with Jamie Bhatti in the URC quarter final will be good to watch.

1 Go to comments
I
Ian 13 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

While I agree that the level of new reporting is poor in NZ and has been for more than a decade, I felt the questions asked in this interview were pertinent. The problem is interviewees have become used to being spoon fed soft questions that have allowed them to put a positive spin out to cover their failures. On this occasion a reporter asked probing questions and Penney was not only unable to address is failures, but also acted childishly. Is that what we want from a coach at one of our premier sports franchises? I for one want to see the results of the review that the Crusaders have started, and a return to form next season, I’m not sure that this coach will be the one to make that happen.

12 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

A brilliant article by Hamish Bidwell. He is a journalist who lives in the real world. Rob Penney was baited by this guy and had endured this line of questioning for some time. He is a coach , who is accommodating and open, some of the assumptions made over the last fortnight have been totally unfair.

12 Go to comments
J
Jmann 16 hours ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

I rather think that try embarrassed Stephen Bashop if anyone. All he had to do was kick the ball out and the game was won.

3 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Couldn't believe the level of media hype Cody Taylor received on his return from his sabbatical . It was like his second coming where everybody had been waiting his return and we were all safe now he was back. He played as you would expect of a long standing All Black but nothing outstanding for 2 games (that were of no consequence, in a side malfunctioning all season), and they were clamouring for his test recall off the back of it. Samisoni Taukei'aho has been playing his usual strong game all season and really ramped it up last night for their quarter final playoff against the Reds. This was a game that mattered and he delivered big time showing why he or Asafo Aumua should be the starting test rake based on their season long performances. Well done the Chiefs who showed once again the current Australian rugby default of not turning up when the pressure is really on. Go the Hurricanes!

6 Go to comments
A
Allen 18 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

This is the standard of today’s journalists. They put themselves front and centre of any interview regardless of the feelings of the interviewee. Sadly this will continue so suck it up folks.

12 Go to comments
B
Brian 19 hours ago
Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

I think the bottom line here is that the men and the women’s game is very different because of the physiological differences between the two and there is little point and it is unhelpful to compare the two. Then no-one agrees on who is the GOAT of either of them because it is impossible to compare different positions and eras and personal perceptions differ greatly.

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Munster vs Ospreys | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Rugby has ruined the Cranberries for me.

1 Go to comments
