7:03am, 14 February 2021

Former Scotland U20s star Jack Blain has extended his contract with Edinburgh, the capital club have confirmed.

Edinburgh born, the 20-year-old former Stewart’s Melville College pupil and FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy graduate represented Scotland throughout the age-grades and latterly played for Heriot’s in the FOSROC Super6.

Blain was ever-present in both the 2019 U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship, showcasing his lethal finishing abilities in both tournaments.

He was the first player born in 21st century to represent Edinburgh Rugby, aged 18, when he started on the wing against Bath in the club’s 2018/19 pre-season friendly.

He made his full debut for the club in the Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton in March 2019 and has enjoyed a spell in Edinburgh’s starting this season, scoring twice in seven further appearances so far.

He said: “I’m really excited to have re-signed for my home club and excited for the upcoming seasons.

“I’m really proud to represent this club. I feel like it’s the best place for me to continue to develop as a player.

“There’s lots of experienced international players throughout the team, a great bunch of young boys coming through and a new stadium being built, so it’s a really exciting time to be here.

“My family live just up the road and I went to school just around the corner. I would come down on Friday nights to the home games with my mates, so I’m really proud to be able to sign on with the club I’ve supported since I was young.

“My aim is to just keep enjoying my rugby, play as many games for Edinburgh as I can and try to improve and learn as much as possible with every opportunity to pull on the jersey.”

Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach, Richard Cockerill, said: “We’re really pleased Jack has committed to the club and believe he could have a bright future ahead of him if he continues to apply himself in the way he has these past two seasons.

“He’s a local boy from the city and has improved a great deal since making the step up from the academy to senior professional level, making his breakthrough this season.

“Hopefully, with the right application and commitment, he’ll continue to grow into being a prominent part of Edinburgh’s back-three in the years to come.”