Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'Players will go in their droves': Dave Rennie shuts down quick fix for Australian exodus

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is adamant that opening up national selection to include overseas players is not the way forward for the embattled country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia, like New Zealand and South Africa, has struggled in recent times to stop its best talent from head off-shore.

In the past year, the likes of recent Wallabies Matt Philip, Luke Jones, Izack Rodda, Henry Speight, Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons and Kurtley Beale have left Australia to link up with foreign teams. Some of those players will be back in due course but many have been lost to Australia forever.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
James Parsons and Bryn Hall talk about all the action and news from the week of rugby in New Zealand and across the world.

In order for a player to be eligible for Wallabies selection, the general rule is they must be signed to an Australian Super Rugby team – though Rennie is allowed to pick up to two foreign-based players who have fewer than 60 tests to their name, and any number of foreign-based players who exceed that number of caps.

The former Chiefs coach is intent on selecting local players, however, and has concerns that loosening up the Wallabies eligibility criteria could lead to a “mass exodus” of players, as has been the case in South Africa.

“It’s the dangers of doing that and the effect it’ll have on our local game,” Rennie said earlier this week. “I honestly believe if we open the gates … that will have an effect on our game here on Super Rugby teams.

“It’s what happened in South Africa. They had a mass exodus of their top players. If we open the gates and pick wholesale then the lure of the Yen and the Euro [is huge] and the difference in money is phenomenal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Players will go in their droves because they can get three times the amount of money. It’d be difficult to keep people here.”

At the 2015 World Cup, 10 of the Springboks’ 32-man squad played for teams other than South Africa’s six Super Rugby teams.

Of the current 45-man training squad named in preparation for the upcoming British and Irish Lions series, a whopping 22 players are based outside of South Africa – a fate that could befall Australia if they follow the same pathway.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Australia’s five Super Rugby teams have enjoyed a torrid time during Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, recording just two wins so far this year from 22 matches, there’s enough talent scattered throughout the sides to suggest that Rennie can still put together a top-level squad that can compete with the likes of the All Blacks, Springboks and Les Bleus – teams that the Wallabies will clash with multiple times throughout the 2021 test season.

On Sunday afternoon, Rennie will name his 38-man to take on the French in their upcoming tour of Australia and the Wallabies coach suggested that the vast majority of the team had already been settled on ahead of this weekend’s final round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'Players will go in their droves': Dave Rennie shuts down quick fix for Australian exodus

Search