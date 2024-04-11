14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history
RG Snyman was branded the worst signing ever following Munster’s Champions Cup at the hands of Northampton Saints last weekend.
This article is by no means just a critique of the players listed: rugby transfers don’t always yield the expected outcomes for various reasons, including internal politics, injuries and clashing personalities.
With that said, here are 14 other transfers that RugbyPass don’t believe will be remembered fondly by fans.
Sam Burgess – South Sydney Rabbitohs to Bath 2014
Earmarked as England’s answer to Sonny Bill Williams when the RFU financed a £500,000 move from the NRL ahead of England hosting the 2015 World Cup. But less than a month after crashing out of the Pool Stages, he was back at the Rabbitohs as the highest-paid league player of all time.
Dan Carter – Crusaders to Perpignan (loan) 2008
The greatest player in the modern era got the rock star treatment when he arrived in the Languedoc-Roussillon to take up a €700,000 six-month deal, but it didn’t work as intended after Carter played just five games before partially tearing his Achilles tendon in a draw with Stade Francais.
Willie Mason – Free agent to Toulon 2011
Big Willie enjoyed an illustrious career as an NRL enforcer but was released by Hull KR after just six games into a three-year contract. That didn’t stop Toulon from splashing the cash, but after playing just 74 minutes, he was shown the door with Toulon fans describing him as a “Brad Thorn wannabe” in the club’s history.
RG Snyman – Bulls – Munster 2020
The giant South African might have picked up two World Cup winners medals but his time at Munster has been nothing short of a disaster. He has spent more time on the surgeon’s operating table than the pitch-playing, just 432 minutes in four years. Bath really have dodged a bullet.
Chris Jack – Crusaders – Saracens 2007
The All Blacks lock branded Northern Hemisphere rugby as “easy” after he was released from his expensive contract a year early. But the truth was that despite his arrogance, Jack, who was a world-class player, struggled to make a major impact and his time at Vicarage Road with much fondness.
Justin Marshall – Crusaders to Leeds Tykes 2005
Leeds, who had always been prudent with spending, decided to open the chequebook after winning the last-ever Powergen Cup Final. But the scrum-half didn’t see eye to eye with coach Phil Davies, and the club got relegated at the end of his only season and Marshall joined the Ospreys.
Mathieu Bastareaud – Toulon to Rugby United New York 2020
The transfer of Bastareaud was supposed to be a massive coup for the MLR, but instead, it turned out to be a massive flop. The centre-turned No. 8 was visibly overweight and looked slow and cumbersome, struggling to keep on with the pace of the game.
Chiliboy Ralepelle – Bulls to Toulouse 2013
The Springbok hooker joined an exodus of players from South Africa when he moved to Toulouse. But it turned into a disaster after just nine games when he damaged knee ligaments, and then in March 2014, he failed an out-of-competition drugs test for the anabolic steroid drostanolone and was banned for two years.
Nico Matawalu – Bath to Exeter Chiefs 2016
The Fijian scrum-half left The Rec in search of more game time after being restricted to just 13 appearances because of injury. Sadly, within a month of arriving at Sandy Park, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault, and even though he was cleared was released without playing a game.
Waisake Naholo – Highlanders to London Irish 2019
The All Blacks World Cup-winning winger was one of several expensive big-name signings costing around £4m made by the Exiles when they won promotion back to the Premiership. But a persistent knee injury restricted him to just four appearances in his two years in the capital.
Christian Cullen – Hurricanes to Munster 2003
The All Black icon will feature on almost every list of the best full-backs to have played the game. But his spell in Ireland after John Mitchell dropped him was blighted by injury problems, and, by his own admission, not being able to fulfil his potential remains a regret.
Marika Vunibaka – Fiji to Leicester Tigers 1997
The Fijian sevens winger was a world-class player who would have carved up the Premiership after scoring a hat-trick against Loughborough Students in a friendly when he was on trial. But a permanent move to Welford Road fell through when he was turned down for a work permit.
Gavin Henson – Ospreys to Saracens 2010
One of the best generational talents had been on 18 months unpaid leave from the Ospreys when it was announced he would join Saracens after completing his commitments with the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He only made four appearances before being released from his contract and joining Toulon.
Chris Ashton – Harlequins to Worcester Warriors 2021
The former England winger won’t want to remember 2021 with any great fondness. After exiting Quins mid-season after only making two appearances, he joined Worcester. But his stay at Sixways only lasted four games. He was sent off against Northampton Saints before picking up knee and calf injuries.
Jason Jones-Hughes – Newport to Munster 2003
Wales won a tug-of-war with Australia for the highly-rated centre, but he suffered from injuries. After failing to win a contract with any of the Welsh regions, he tried his luck across the Irish Sea. But a lower back injury forced him to retire a year later, aged 27.
Throwing big money at players who have nothing more to prove rather than putting the hard yards and $$ into your own stock. There's the flop right there.6 Go to comments
Imagine gas lighting d-mac when mounga is in his prime . NZ rugby is on the decline8 Go to comments
Razor has had a renegade first five on his hands for the last 7 years. Mounga was the first quarterback type 1st5 that tried to play with the team on his shoulders, taken on far more responsibility with ball in hand. Razor was able to keep up with his young 10 and enabled him to lead his side to title after title. Damian McKenzie is Richie Mo’unga on steroids. Razor will need to raise his control of the game plan to another level if he’s to ensure his team can play around DMac. If Jordan is also going to come in at the back I really like the idea of Stevenson on the wing. Narawa also seems really good in the air and with the return kick.8 Go to comments
Looks to have a real rugby brain on the field too. Could be a big star. Get a couple of high profile rugby coaches at the Tahs, keeping an eye on availability of coaches like Tony Brown, with experience like Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith coming in to look after things, the New Zea.. New South Wales union could turn the side into a real asset for … Australian rugby.1 Go to comments
No Cane was never anything like the great one, please! What was it O'Mahony said again? As for Barrett, he's never had the complete game of Carter. Notably, no WCs have been won since the two greats retired in 2015, so your glowing analysis isn't quite backed by hard evidence Gregor.8 Go to comments
Look at all those overrated SH players who coukdn’t hack superior NH comps. And teams keep making the same mistake for some reason. Leave them to their third tier comps and ignorant supporters6 Go to comments
What I like about ogara is, he loves a fight and he is plain speaking. What I don't like about about him is his lack of respect and thrash talk. Also, he seems ‘outstay his welcome’ and his legacy gets tarnished. I predict the same this weekend (God willing) and that will knock him off his perch. - Lonster Lionel10 Go to comments
Sweeney is an idiot. South African players play around the world and this doesn't seem to affect the national team. Imagine playing for Toulouse or La Rochelle versus being spoken to by Borthwick or Mad Eddie for an extra week or two in a tournament. Which makes the best players?7 Go to comments
Very complimentary to Leinster’s academy but the Leinster Team is beatable. I think the scoreline against Bulls was not representative. That said having to beat Saints, then Leinster/La Roche then a final against probably Toulouse or Bordeaux looks impossible with all matches in the Northern Continent. If SA get more Springboks home then the club and national teams start to look unstoppable, and not just in RWCs. In other words, If the Bulls et al do what Leinster do then we are all fvcked!1 Go to comments
Did they bother to check on why he keeps getting injuries? Did they think to check whether he is susceptible to certain types of injuries? And did they think to look at a conditioning coach who could advise him on certain ways to curtail the particular injuries he seems to keep on getting? A conditioning coach might be expensive but to consider how much he is getting paid in sick leave, you would think they would consider slightly cheaper routes like hiring a conditioning coach for him. RG Snyman plays consistently for the Springboks because they have a way of playing him with the proper time. Also they look to keep him healthy and well rested between times. Maybe he just needs to be gently eased in, play him for 15 minutes and keep an eye on him. And then if things improve slowly increase game time for him. Course to extend his contract when the first two years did not produce much game time for him is probably their fault then. Certainly isn't his fault. Let's see if a change of location would do him good. It might also be a different climate that is working against him. I have a friend who grew up in Norway and had terrible respiratory problems. He then moved with his family to Cape Town and his health had significantly improved and he has never had those problems again. Is it possible the weather in Ireland is not helping his health?24 Go to comments
It would be awesome to see DMac be given a long enough crack at no.10 to stake his claim. Such an exciting player. Barret and Mounga out the picture in the short term is a good thing.8 Go to comments
I do not quite agree for Dan Carter. I don’t think Perpignan would have won the top14 without him, even injured. He brings so much experience to players like Porical. And I think yu forgot Chelsin Kolbe here ^^6 Go to comments