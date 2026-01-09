Édition du Nord
10 - 45
FT
20 - 15
FT
22 - 7
FT
18 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
46 - 22
FT
24 - 26
FT
45 - 36
FT
63 - 10
FT
35 - 12
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Les compos de la 3e journée de Champions Cup en un coup d'œil

Voici la composition de La Rochelle pour son déplacement au Leinster. (Crédit image : Stade rochelais).

Après deux premières journées en décembre qui ont donné les grandes tendances, la Champions Cup revient ce week-end avec déjà, pour certains clubs français, le spectre de l’élimination. Voici les compositions des matchs qui concernent les clubs de Top 14.

Castres – Bath (vendredi, 21 heures)

Clermont – Glasgow (samedi, 16h15)

 

Leinster – La Rochelle (samedi, 18h30)

Voici la composition de La Rochelle pour son déplacement au Leinster. (Crédit image : Stade rochelais).

Leicester – Bayonne (samedi, 21 heures)

XV de départ de Bayonne : 15. Tom Spring, 14. Gabriel Lapegue, 13. Guillaume Martocq, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Victor Hannoun, 10. Pyrénées Boyle-Tiatia, 9. Baptiste Tilloles, 1. Ignacio Calles, 2. Lucas Martin, 3. Pascal Cotet, 4. Arthur Iturria (c), 5. Alvaro Garcia Iandolino, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Raphael Marchesin, 8. Manex Ariceta

Remplaçants : 16. Facundo Bosch, 17. Emosi Tumania, 18. Junior Tagi, 19. Ewan Johnson, 20. Noa Traversier, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Jonah Thompson, 23. Bastien Rasal

Scarlets – Pau (samedi, 21 heures)

Section Paloise XV de départ : 15. Theo Attissogbe, 14. Gregoire Arfeuil, 13. Nathan Decron, 12. Quentin Valentino, 11. Toshi Butlin, 10. Axel Desperes, 9. Thibault Daubagna (c), 1. Alexandre Etchebehere, 2. Youri Delhommel, 3. Jon Zabala Arrieta, 4. Thomas Jolmes, 5. Mickael Capelli, 6. Sacha Zegueur, 7. Reece Hewat, 8. Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Remplaçants : 16. Lucas Rey, 17. Remi Seneca, 18. Siate Tokolahi, 19. Brent Liufau, 20. Xander Iosefo, 21. Paulo Pelesasa, 22. Dan Robson, 23. Clément Mondinat.

Toulon – Munster (dimanche, 14 heures)

 

Bordeaux – Northampton (dimanche, 16h15)

Voici la composition de l'UBB pour la réception de Northampton. (Crédit image : UBB).

Saracens – Toulouse (dimanche, 18h30)

Champions Cup : pourquoi l’UBB fait peur à Northampton

L’UBB de Yannick Bru défie Northampton à Chaban-Delmas, portée par des stats folles en Champions Cup.

