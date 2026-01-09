Les compos de la 3e journée de Champions Cup en un coup d'œil

Après deux premières journées en décembre qui ont donné les grandes tendances, la Champions Cup revient ce week-end avec déjà, pour certains clubs français, le spectre de l’élimination. Voici les compositions des matchs qui concernent les clubs de Top 14.

Castres – Bath (vendredi, 21 heures)

????’? ?? 🔥⚫ Back in international territory this week as Bath Rugby travel to France for Round 3 of the Investec Champions Cup. ADVERTISEMENT With qualification still up for grabs, here is your matchday squad facing off against Castres Olympique. Full team news 🗞️👉… pic.twitter.com/28Vv8QsIKI VIDEO — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) January 8, 2026

Clermont – Glasgow (samedi, 16h15)

✈️ On the road for Round 3⃣ Here is your Glasgow Warriors squad to take on ASM Clermont-Auvergne tomorrow afternoon, live on @PremSportsTV 💪 More: https://t.co/q1TLoI183F#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/hbPTf3XVJT ADVERTISEMENT — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 9, 2026

Leinster – La Rochelle (samedi, 18h30)

The field is set 💪 Here is our team to take on @staderochelais in tomorrow’s @ChampionsCup fixture at Aviva Stadium. 🎟️ Tickets are still available at https://t.co/COrGMHRvuX pic.twitter.com/Qqmy5UC6Uy — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 9, 2026

Voici la composition de La Rochelle pour son déplacement au Leinster. (Crédit image : Stade rochelais).

Leicester – Bayonne (samedi, 21 heures)

XV de départ de Bayonne : 15. Tom Spring, 14. Gabriel Lapegue, 13. Guillaume Martocq, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Victor Hannoun, 10. Pyrénées Boyle-Tiatia, 9. Baptiste Tilloles, 1. Ignacio Calles, 2. Lucas Martin, 3. Pascal Cotet, 4. Arthur Iturria (c), 5. Alvaro Garcia Iandolino, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Raphael Marchesin, 8. Manex Ariceta

Remplaçants : 16. Facundo Bosch, 17. Emosi Tumania, 18. Junior Tagi, 19. Ewan Johnson, 20. Noa Traversier, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Jonah Thompson, 23. Bastien Rasal

Scarlets – Pau (samedi, 21 heures)

Round 3 @ChampionsCup 🏡 The Scarlets team to face @SectionPaloise on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets (KO 20:00) 👏🔴 Sam Lousi to make 100th appearance Ein tîm i wynebu Section Paloise ar ddydd Sadwrn yng Nghpwan Pencampwyr Investec#YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/o7ZnNj2HmG — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) January 9, 2026

📋 ?? ????? 🔥 Voici nos 23 ???? ?? ????? qui iront porter les couleurs du Béarn à Llanelli pour la 3e journée d’Investec Champions Cup ! Match samedi à 21h00 (heure française) diffusé sur BeIN Sports Max 4 📺 #InvestecChampionsCup #HonhaSection pic.twitter.com/BD3yVSFRwq — Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées (@SectionPaloise) January 9, 2026

Section Paloise XV de départ : 15. Theo Attissogbe, 14. Gregoire Arfeuil, 13. Nathan Decron, 12. Quentin Valentino, 11. Toshi Butlin, 10. Axel Desperes, 9. Thibault Daubagna (c), 1. Alexandre Etchebehere, 2. Youri Delhommel, 3. Jon Zabala Arrieta, 4. Thomas Jolmes, 5. Mickael Capelli, 6. Sacha Zegueur, 7. Reece Hewat, 8. Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Remplaçants : 16. Lucas Rey, 17. Remi Seneca, 18. Siate Tokolahi, 19. Brent Liufau, 20. Xander Iosefo, 21. Paulo Pelesasa, 22. Dan Robson, 23. Clément Mondinat.

Toulon – Munster (dimanche, 14 heures)

⚔ ?? ????? ⚔ 🔙 Gros de retour

🆕 Première titu pour Albornoz

🫡 Ollivon – Ribbans en deuxième ligne Notre partenaire #Kingspan vous présente les 2️⃣3️⃣ 🔴&⚫ pour cette troisième journée de @ChampionsCup !#ParceQueToulon #RCTvMUN pic.twitter.com/MyZ5X5AvV4 — RCT – Rugby Club Toulonnais (@RCTofficiel) January 9, 2026

Bordeaux – Northampton (dimanche, 16h15)

Voici la composition de l'UBB pour la réception de Northampton. (Crédit image : UBB).

Here are your Saints headed for Bordeaux in Round 3 of the Investec Champions Cup 💫https://t.co/Ah10HhskAT pic.twitter.com/9gHjl5qlGJ — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) January 9, 2026

Saracens – Toulouse (dimanche, 18h30)