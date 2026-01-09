Les compos de la 3e journée de Champions Cup en un coup d'œil
Après deux premières journées en décembre qui ont donné les grandes tendances, la Champions Cup revient ce week-end avec déjà, pour certains clubs français, le spectre de l’élimination. Voici les compositions des matchs qui concernent les clubs de Top 14.
Castres – Bath (vendredi, 21 heures)
Le XV pour la réception de Bath Rugby, présenté par la Banque Populaire Occitane 💪#CASvBAT #TeamCO pic.twitter.com/aIDKyf1TXK
— Castres Olympique (@CastresRugby) January 8, 2026
????’? ?? 🔥⚫
Back in international territory this week as Bath Rugby travel to France for Round 3 of the Investec Champions Cup.
With qualification still up for grabs, here is your matchday squad facing off against Castres Olympique.
Full team news 🗞️👉… pic.twitter.com/28Vv8QsIKIVIDEO
— Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) January 8, 2026
Clermont – Glasgow (samedi, 16h15)
?? ????? 💛💙
Clermont veut se racheter
📍Samedi à 16h15 au Michelin#J3 @ChampionsCup
👉 plus d’infos https://t.co/h0w1yDUDVx#ASMvGLA 🌋🏴 | #YellowArmy pic.twitter.com/GwLRqQtOGS
— ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) January 9, 2026
✈️ On the road for Round 3⃣
Here is your Glasgow Warriors squad to take on ASM Clermont-Auvergne tomorrow afternoon, live on @PremSportsTV 💪
More: https://t.co/q1TLoI183F#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/hbPTf3XVJT
— Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 9, 2026
Leinster – La Rochelle (samedi, 18h30)
The field is set 💪
Here is our team to take on @staderochelais in tomorrow’s @ChampionsCup fixture at Aviva Stadium.
🎟️ Tickets are still available at https://t.co/COrGMHRvuX pic.twitter.com/Qqmy5UC6Uy
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 9, 2026
Leicester – Bayonne (samedi, 21 heures)
Your Tigers for tomorrow night’s continued campaign in the @ChampionsCup 🔥
🗞️ https://t.co/jYxllLcSoS pic.twitter.com/z88hIKAMXr
— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) January 9, 2026
XV de départ de Bayonne : 15. Tom Spring, 14. Gabriel Lapegue, 13. Guillaume Martocq, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Victor Hannoun, 10. Pyrénées Boyle-Tiatia, 9. Baptiste Tilloles, 1. Ignacio Calles, 2. Lucas Martin, 3. Pascal Cotet, 4. Arthur Iturria (c), 5. Alvaro Garcia Iandolino, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Raphael Marchesin, 8. Manex Ariceta
Remplaçants : 16. Facundo Bosch, 17. Emosi Tumania, 18. Junior Tagi, 19. Ewan Johnson, 20. Noa Traversier, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Jonah Thompson, 23. Bastien Rasal
Scarlets – Pau (samedi, 21 heures)
Round 3 @ChampionsCup 🏡
The Scarlets team to face @SectionPaloise on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets (KO 20:00)
👏🔴 Sam Lousi to make 100th appearance
Ein tîm i wynebu Section Paloise ar ddydd Sadwrn yng Nghpwan Pencampwyr Investec#YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/o7ZnNj2HmG
— Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) January 9, 2026
📋 ?? ?????
🔥 Voici nos 23 ???? ?? ????? qui iront porter les couleurs du Béarn à Llanelli pour la 3e journée d’Investec Champions Cup ! Match samedi à 21h00 (heure française) diffusé sur BeIN Sports Max 4 📺 #InvestecChampionsCup #HonhaSection pic.twitter.com/BD3yVSFRwq
— Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées (@SectionPaloise) January 9, 2026
Section Paloise XV de départ : 15. Theo Attissogbe, 14. Gregoire Arfeuil, 13. Nathan Decron, 12. Quentin Valentino, 11. Toshi Butlin, 10. Axel Desperes, 9. Thibault Daubagna (c), 1. Alexandre Etchebehere, 2. Youri Delhommel, 3. Jon Zabala Arrieta, 4. Thomas Jolmes, 5. Mickael Capelli, 6. Sacha Zegueur, 7. Reece Hewat, 8. Carwyn Tuipulotu.
Remplaçants : 16. Lucas Rey, 17. Remi Seneca, 18. Siate Tokolahi, 19. Brent Liufau, 20. Xander Iosefo, 21. Paulo Pelesasa, 22. Dan Robson, 23. Clément Mondinat.
Toulon – Munster (dimanche, 14 heures)
⚔ ?? ????? ⚔
🔙 Gros de retour
🆕 Première titu pour Albornoz
🫡 Ollivon – Ribbans en deuxième ligne
Notre partenaire #Kingspan vous présente les 2️⃣3️⃣ 🔴&⚫ pour cette troisième journée de @ChampionsCup !#ParceQueToulon #RCTvMUN pic.twitter.com/MyZ5X5AvV4
— RCT – Rugby Club Toulonnais (@RCTofficiel) January 9, 2026
Your Munster team to face Toulon on Sunday 🇫🇷
🔗 https://t.co/jedtCni47s#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z3RWa1DHJ0
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 9, 2026
Bordeaux – Northampton (dimanche, 16h15)
Here are your Saints headed for Bordeaux in Round 3 of the Investec Champions Cup 💫https://t.co/Ah10HhskAT pic.twitter.com/9gHjl5qlGJ
— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) January 9, 2026
Saracens – Toulouse (dimanche, 18h30)
Heavyweight clash.?@StoneX_Official pic.twitter.com/aDcSgiHALD
— Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 9, 2026
????? ???? 📋
Back to the @ChampionsCup_FR ✨ pic.twitter.com/5EVJBbPCHH
— Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) January 9, 2026
