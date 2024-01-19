Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Winless Newcastle Falcons call in Steve Diamond

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Struggling Newcastle Falcons have appointed Steve Diamond as their new consultant director of rugby.

With extensive experience in rugby, Diamond, a Lancastrian, will begin his role next month. This appointment follows the stepping down of Alex Codling from his regular duties as head coach. In the interim, Micky Ward, the forwards coach, will oversee the team for their imminent matches in Perpignan and Northampton.

Something of a specialist at righting struggling clubs, his career spans over 23 years in coaching and management, with significant time at Sale, where he also had a notable playing career as a hooker, making over 300 appearances.

The scale of the task Diamond faces is significant, with Falcons yet to win a Premiership match this season in eleven attempts.

He has held various prestigious positions, including coaching roles at Saracens, England A, the Russian national team, and most recently, Worcester Warriors. His last game with Worcester in September 2022 resulted in a significant 39-5 victory over Newcastle.

His experience also includes a consultancy role with the RFU and a significant contribution to Edinburgh Rugby as a lead rugby consultant. His appointment at Newcastle Falcons is a strategic move, expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to the club.

Newcastle Falcons chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “I am delighted to welcome Steve Diamond to the club. He is well known and respected throughout rugby, and we believe he is the right man to help us take the club forward.

“The work he did up at Edinburgh recently has contributed enormously to putting them on a sure footing, and at Worcester he did a remarkable job in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

“He knows the English rugby landscape very well, he is passionate about having a strong northern presence in the Gallagher Premiership and I’m excited about what can be achieved here with him on board.

“I would like to thank Alex Codling for all the hard work he has put in during his time as head coach, and during this interim period we will give Micky Ward all the support he needs for our games in Perpignan and Northampton.”

Diamond said: “Newcastle are an iconic Premiership club with a fantastic history.

“It is a privilege to be asked to assist in building a successful and sustainable Premiership business.”

RFU executive director of performance rugby, Conor O’Shea, said: “We welcome the appointment of Steve as consultant director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons to ensure his continued involvement in the English game at this very important time.

“We would like to thank Newcastle Falcons for allowing Steve to continue in his advisory role on our work to achieve a sustainable and investible Tier 2 league in English rugby.

“Within the context of the Professional Game Partnership discussions we are wanting to create a whole-game solution and a Tier 2 that has improved standards, is integrated and fully contributes to the high-performance system in English rugby. Steve’s experience in growing clubs sustainably is valuable in helping us achieve that.”

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Marc Antoine 9 minutes ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Martin, you Mumpet… he might still include Larkham. Who incidentally has won a World Cup as a player, but what as a coach? Maybe a couple of Aussie super conference titles? Noddy badge. Give the assistant job to Andy Friend, he beat Larkham Munster on a couple of occasions with a rag-tag bunch of players.

6 Go to comments
j
jean 18 minutes ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

Yipeeeeee.. Liar liar pants on fire Jantjies.. He cheats he deals he wheels.. He never ever deserved that position.. He was a quota player,a product from the Anc's political interference in South African sports, and a below average one at it! It is just a relieve to know for now his arrogant smug face won’t be seen in any form of rugby for years to come..Jantjies my boy, don’t even go home because the Cape aren’t empty without you..

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 33 minutes ago
Topsy Ojo: England rejects will 'fight tooth and nail to get their shirts back'

Yes we can expect them to fight but these players have been very poor for England for nearly 5 years now, especially BV who offers nothing in the way of forward momentum

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 1 hours ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

He’s never going to get out from under this one. It would be better all round if he just came clean and took responsibility for what he did, but that would be inconsistent with his behaviour following the other scandals he’s been involved in. Nobody in South Africa except perhaps his mother would want to see him playing in a Springbok jersey again……which was already the case before he got caught for doping.

2 Go to comments
M
Marc Antoine 1 hours ago
‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

Get Andy Friend in as his assistant coach. Got a great eye, and know how to work with small player pools… ask Connacht, and he found Mac hassen. He can take over from Schmidt in the hand over…. World needs strong wallabies… Saffa here

2 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

If the Aussies can’t perform under a world class coach like Schmidt, simply because of his nationality, their problems are a lot deeper than we thought.

6 Go to comments
G
Gideon 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Richie is a necessity not a luxury. Being a world class player in his sublime speed, defensive capabilities and ability to break a game open in seconds sets him apart from all other tens.

47 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
New coach Joe Schmidt ‘desperate’ to help Wallabies’ revival

A one foot in one foot out contract, for 2 years, with an option, is weirdly very appropriate lol. Already Phil Waugh is leading like a boss. Off to a great start.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
'It serves them well to have us...' - SA teams have improved Europe

Ever noticed how great South African coaches are at doing interviews? What's wrong with the rest? Is it the coaches or the journalists asking the questions?

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
South African Rugby issue statement after Elton Jantjies doping ban

Thinking about all his womanising etc., that maybe one of the disgruntled exes could have spiked his coffee with cough syrup.

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
South African Rugby issue statement after Elton Jantjies doping ban

He should have retired before his ban. Career is done now

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 3 hours ago
‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

A two year contract with an option makes sense though it has the feel of “one foot in one foot out” about it. Swapping Rennie for Schmidt is the net result. It’s as if the McLennan & Jones toilet era didn’t happen. But again, it’s the structural changes that are key to RA's reset. Horne as High Performance Director of all things rugby & Nucifora in charge of centralisation (as he did for Ireland) will be immense. Exciting times for Aussie. Great to see.

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Crowley is a fantastic player. Might have made the difference in the world cup quarter final like you say. His vision with both boot and with ball in hand is excellent and he links well with other backs in both defence and attack. He drove Munster’s run in the playoffs to the URC win last year and in the final was one of the best on the park. Amazing composure for a young man. Definitely the future for Ireland

15 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

lets hope now hamish has gone with eddie that australian rugby supports joe and listens to him and his ideas

4 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

great for australia after getting rid of edddie and hamish australian rugby have got a coach and hope he does well

5 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

well maybe he might include larkham as an asssistant bet he will last longer than eddie

6 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

It’d be nice if Marto could give Joe Schmidt a chance before moaning about him taking charge of the Wallabies.

6 Go to comments
A
Alexander 5 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Seriously?? This sounds like a local issue than a Wallaby issue. Get behind the man and the team and stop worrying about where the coach is from!!

6 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

Wallabies have alot of potential in the next 2 cycles with a young team and some new stars emerging. Schmidt is a master at crafting talent and creating certainty. He is an excellent coach and manager who creates opportunities for players and who develops them. He also has a good handle on the game and has led revivals wherever he has gone in recent times. Wallabies never look quite at ease with a Kiwi coach though. Those in the boardroom mumble utterances and public figures within the rugby community are quick to blame a foreign coach when the ship goes slightly off course. Its the right appointment but its a tough task and unless Australia are willing to give him time to put his plans into place it will end in disaster

4 Go to comments
f
frandinand 6 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Greg Martin’s xenophobia has been well illustrated over the years never more so than when he made the following comment after Rennie was sacked. *“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach… and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line.* At the same time he was extolling the positivity of Eddie Jones and predicting immediate success. Is it just coincidence that so many of these loud mouthed idiots are Queenslanders.

6 Go to comments
