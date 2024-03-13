Select Edition

Six Nations

Warren Gatland reflects on 'incredible' George North career

By PA
George North/ PA

Wales head coach Warren Gatland led tributes to George North after his announcement that he will retire from Test rugby following Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy.

North has decided to call time on an international career that has yielded 120 caps, 47 tries for Wales, four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, four World Cups and two British and Irish Lions tours, when he played in three Tests.

“George has contributed hugely to Welsh rugby in an incredible career, starting as an 18-year-old,” Gatland said.

Jerry Flannery on the foundations Jacques Nienaber put in place with the Boks

Jerry Flannery says he will be a “poor imitation” if he tries to copy Jacques Nienaber’s style of coaching.

Jerry Flannery on the foundations Jacques Nienaber put in place with the Boks

Jerry Flannery says he will be a “poor imitation” if he tries to copy Jacques Nienaber’s style of coaching.

“The way that he burst on to the scene. I can remember seeing him play and thinking, ‘We need to cap this kid’.

“He has been incredible as a rugby player, but I think the most important thing is how he has contributed to the squad as a person over the years.

“How positive and encouraging he has been within and around the group, things that people wouldn’t have seen in terms of what he has organised off the field.

“George has been outstanding and a credit to himself. He can definitely hold his head high. He and his family and friends can be very proud of everything he has achieved.

“I look forward to watching George play at the Principality Stadium one final time in a red jersey on Saturday and I hope everyone will join me in celebrating him. Diolch George.”

North’s former Wales and Lions team-mate Jamie Roberts described him on X as a “generational player”, while the Lions said that North had enjoyed “an incredible international career”.

And ex-Wales and Lions number eight Scott Quinnell said on X: “Congratulations on an amazing career. One of the very best. Enjoy every minute of Saturday.”

Ospreys centre North will continue playing rugby next season, having agreed a deal with ambitious French club Provence.

Comments on RugbyPass

f
finn 26 minutes ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 57 minutes ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

7 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 2 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 2 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

2 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 4 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.

7 Go to comments
T
Trevor 5 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.

7 Go to comments
p
paul 5 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 5 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 5 hours ago
The Rugby Championship needs Japan and Fiji

Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game

18 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.

9 Go to comments
P
Philou 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?

98 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 6 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.

9 Go to comments
M
Mitch 6 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.

7 Go to comments
