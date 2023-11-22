Wallaby Lachlan Swinton set to leave Australian rugby for Europe – report

In the wake of the Wallabies’ disasterclass at the Rugby World Cup and the resignation of former Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, another wave of bad rugby news is reportedly on its way Down Under.

NSW Waratahs enforcer Lachlan Swinton is set to say au revoir to Australian rugby after inking a deal with French club Bordeaux, according to a report out of Australia.

The Roar understands that the hard-hitting blindside flanker will leave Australia after Super Rugby Pacific 2024 after signing a lucrative deal with Top 14 club Bordeaux.

It’s been reported that the Wallaby was “offered an extended deal” with both the Tahs and Rugby Australia, but Swinton turned it down in favour of a deal worth more than $500,000 in France.

Swinton’s departure to France would be a tough blow for Australian rugby amidst reports that other rising stars are being targeted by NRL clubs.

Wing Mark Nawaqanitawase, who has risen to superstar status after debuting on last year’s end-of-season tour, reportedly met with the Sydney Roosters last week.

Nawaqanitawase, 23, is considering a stunning code switch after signing a short-term deal with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs earlier this year.

“I would have liked more,” Nawaqanitawase told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’d love to stay here as long as I can.

“With certain circumstances, we had to agree on something. The one-year (contract extension) was the best thing at the time.

“Hopefully (I can) win a Super Rugby title with the Tahs and hopefully win a World Cup.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to stay (in rugby) but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”

Rising star Max Jorgensen, who was included in Eddie Jones’ World Cup squad but failed to take the field, has also been mentioned in a report as the ARLC commission considers a radical salary cap exemption for NRL clubs going after athletes from other codes.