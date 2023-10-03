Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

We're forgetting the main ingredients of the game | The Breakdown

Sir Steve Hansen drops his analysis on the way teams are playing heading into the World Cup and shares his belief that teams are so focused on structure they're overlooking the opportunities in front of them.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 25 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 32 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Wallabies' Carter Gordon sent home early with knee injury

By AAP
Carter Gordon of Australia applauds the fans at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Wallabies’ wretched World Cup just goes from bad to worse with Carter Gordon and Nick Frost ruled out for the remainder of the tournament through injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lock Frost suffered a right knee joint injury in the victory over Portugal on Sunday, with scans showing he won’t be available for selection in the unlikely event Australia make the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old Gordon picked up his knee cartilage injury at training last week and is flying back to Australia for treatment as soon as possible, Rugby Australia announced on Wednesday.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The only consolation for both players is that they would have been hugely unlikely to have featured in the knockout stages anyway, with Fiji, their pool conquerors, prohibitive favourites to qualify at Australia’s expense by beating Portugal this Sunday (Monday AEDT) in Toulouse.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones said in a statement from RA: “We’re disappointed for Nick and Carter that their seasons have ended through injury.”

“Nick showed great courage to play through significant discomfort against Portugal, while Carter has earned valuable experience during his first year as a Test player.

“We wish both of them a quick and successful recovery and to watching them continue to improve during Super Rugby Pacific next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Eddie Jones isn't the main issue with the Wallabies coaching set-up

Eddie Jones' assistant coaches simply aren't up to the level required.

Read Now

For the luckless Gordon, it’s the end of an ill-starred campaign after he was effectively singled out by Jones to be the poster boy for his youthful selection gamble in France as the side’s only specialist five-eighth, with elder, more experienced pivots like Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley left out the squad.

It’s a gamble that singularly backfired, with Gordon, after struggling in the early matches and misfiring from the kicking tee, hooked after 50 minutes in the loss to Fiji and then dumped before the must-win Wales match, which Australia lost 40-6.

Gordon was then a last-minute withdrawal from the team to play Portugal in Saint-Etienne last weekend after picking up his injury.

Utility Ben Donaldson was promoted to No.10 but there’s now no cover for him in that position, demonstrating the folly of Jones’s original selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Remarkable stat shows rest of the world should beware of Dupont's replacement

Springboks' hopes of defending World Cup rest on getting Am call right

OPINION

Codie Taylor on New Zealand's sole focus ahead of 'confident' Uruguay

Italy resort to bizarre ceremony to help move on from All Blacks defeat

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance
Search