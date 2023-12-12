Select Edition

International

Wales set to miss out on rising star Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

By Ben Smith
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso of Exeter Chiefs warms up prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on November 05, 2023 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs rising star Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has reportedly made a call on his international eligibility with the Wales-born, England-qualified winger set to commit to England.

The 21-year-old is set to attend Steve Borthwick’s alignment camp ahead of the 2024 Six Nations campaign, ruling out potential selection for Wales under Warren Gatland.

Although attending the camp will not capture Feyi-Waboso’s eligibility, it is a key indication of where his intentions lie. The winger has English family heritage which brings dual eligibility.

Feyi-Waboso, who represented Wales at age grade level and began his professional career in Cardiff, has been a revelation for Exeter in 2023 after joining the club from Wasps after they fell into administration.

England’s head coach Borthwick spoke with Feyi-Waboso directly earlier this season to praise him on a his breakout form for the Chiefs.

“I have chatted to him, yes. I name a squad on 17 January and what the players need to do is play well and earn their place in the selection. It is a competitive mix,” said Borthwick.

“As we watch the Premiership now, there are a lot of teams playing well, there are a lot of teams competing.”

With England’s breakout World Cup star Henry Arundell ineligible for selection with Racing 92, Feyi-Waboso could add some youth to the back three.

Veteran winger Jonny May confirmed his retirement following the 2023 Rugby World Cup while Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson are entering the twilight years of their careers.

FEATURE
