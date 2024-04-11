Flyhalf Angus O'Brien to stay at Dragons

Dragons RFC have announced that fly-half Angus O’Brien has signed a new multi-year contract to extend his tenure with the Men of Gwent.

O’Brien – originally from Caerleon – is a product of the Dragons academy and had previously amassed 70 appearances for the team, contributing 305 points, before his departure to the Scarlets in 2018.

The Wales Under-20 international returned to Rodney Parade in 2022, bringing with him a wealth of experience and adaptability that has significantly benefited the team. O’Brien, who has recently turned 29, was honored as the club’s Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Head Coach Dai Flanagan said: “We’re all really pleased that Angus has signed a new contract as he is a very important figure within our squad.

“Angus has impressed in his second spell with the club, deservedly winning the player of the season award last term.

“We’ve missed both his ability and presence on the field this season, as he has been unlucky with the injuries he’s picked up.

“However, Angus is determined to get back out on the field before the end of the current campaign and continue to show he is a leader for Dragons.”

O’Brien, who played for Wales Sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has made 89 appearances for Dragons RFC, his hometown club. With 352 points scored for the Dragons, he ranks fifth on the club’s all-time list of top points scorers.

“I’m really pleased to agree new terms with my home club,” said O’Brien. “It’s been a tough and frustrating season for me personally due to injury, but now I’ve re-signed with Dragons I can look forward to more games and hitting a century of games soon.

“My focus is my recovery and I can’t wait to get back out on the field in front of our fans because I am massively excited about the next few years ahead of us.”