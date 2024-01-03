Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

United Rugby Championship News

'Ultimate speed bump': The John Cooney reaction to TV pundit praise

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

Stormers and Bulls make midseason player swap

Eben Etzebeth returns for the Sharks following illness

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

'Ultimate speed bump': The John Cooney reaction to TV pundit praise

By Liam Heagney
John Cooney celebrates Ulster's win over Leinster (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

John Cooney has celebrated the painful lengths he will go to to help Dan McFarland’s Ulster achieve success. The effort of the 33-year-old scrum-half was pivotal in his province’s New Year’s Day URC win at Leinster and he has now reacted on X to that body-on-the-line, one-point RDS victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Bernard Jackman, another former Ireland international, whose comments on the inspired Cooney resulted in the No9 commenting on social media.

Following the 22-21 rain-soaked contest, which put an end to Leinster’s nine-match winning streak this winter, Jackman posted a clip from the game that showed Cooney making a try-saving tackle when it seemed certain that Dan Sheehan was about to score following some maul chicanery.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Jackman said: “Great win for Ulster in the RDS and Billy Burns was superb. I know he got his head on the wrong side but this is some tackle by John Cooney to stop Dan Sheehan scoring in the corner.

“Especially as he would have seen him late with the NFL-style obstruction from the maul.”

Delighted that his successful last-ditch tackle has been highlighted, Cooney replied: “I’ve had three shoulder surgeries and neck disc damage, but I would still dive in front of anything for this jersey! I’m the ultimate speed bump.”

The victory lifted Ulster into fourth place on the URC table, six points behind leaders Leinster with nine of the 18 regular-season fixture rounds played.

They now have a break from league action until the middle of February, with the focus shifting to their upcoming Champions Cup games at home to Toulouse and away to Harlequins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

Trips to Dublin usually end in failure for the northern province, but they managed to get one over on the league leaders at the RDS due to the canny manner in which out-half Billy Burns took advantage of the altered Leinster defensive set-up under the newly recruited Nienaber.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland
Search