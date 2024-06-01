Two-try Akker van der Merwe helps Bulls to derby win at the Sharks

The Bulls secured a top-two finish in the United Rugby Championship following a 26-14 win over the Sharks in Durban.

The hosts were missing injured Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Eben Etzebeth, among others, and were playing just eight days after lifting the European Challenge Cup in London, but were competitive to the end.

Akker van der Merwe crossed twice for the Bulls, with David Kriel and Johan Grobbelaar also going over. Johan Goosen kicked two conversions with Chris Smith adding another.

Siya Masuku and Dylan Richardson grabbed tries for the Sharks, with the former converting both.