Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:30
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
16:00
Ireland U20

Two changes for Ireland U20s in hunt for Six Nations title hat-trick

By Liam Heagney
Ireland U20s scrum-half Oliver Coffey in action against England (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ireland U20s coach Richie Murphy has made two changes to his team to host Scotland this Friday in Cork. The Irish kept alive their hopes of securing a third successive Six Nations age-grade title by scoring a clock-in-the-red try to draw 32-all with rivals England last Friday at The Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

That result left the English one point clear at the top of the championship table. However, with Mark Mapletoft’s side having to visit the world champions France in the final round in Pau, Ireland will hope that a home win over bottom-side Scotland can hand them the trophy for the third year in a row.

Having made four changes to his starting pack for round four, Murphy has now reversed two of those changes for the visit of the Scots.

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU

Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU

Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU

Henry Walker has been restored as the starting hooker in place of the benched Danny Sheahan, while the return of Sean Edogbo at blindside has resulted in the shifting of Joe Hopes up into the second row and Alan Spicer missing out. James McKillop will take over from Edogbo on the bench.

England, meanwhile, named a team showing four changes for their French trip. George Makepeace-Cubitt has been promoted for his first start at out-half with Josh Bellamy dropping to the bench.

Fixture
U20 Six Nations
Ireland U20
15:00
15 Mar 24
Scotland U20
All Stats and Data

The other backline change sees the reinstalment of Ioan Jones at full-back with Ben Redshaw switching to the left wing and Alex Wills missing out.

Another first-time England starter is James Isaacs, who is chosen as hooker with Jacob Oliver moving to the bench. He is joined there among the replacements by Olamide Sodeke, who has given up his starting pace at lock to Joe Bailey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland U20s (vs Scotland, Friday)
15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)
12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
3. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
4. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt)
6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:
16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
20. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)
22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

3

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

4

Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

5

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

6

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

7

Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

8

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 12 minutes ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 46 minutes ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 46 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

2 Go to comments
A
Alex 48 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 51 minutes ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 52 minutes ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

7 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 4 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

2 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 6 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.

4 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.

7 Go to comments
T
Trevor 6 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.

7 Go to comments
p
paul 6 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 7 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman? Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?
Search