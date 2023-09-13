‘Tucked each other in the bed’: Wallabies uncover World Cup larrikin

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 6 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 19 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

‘Tucked each other in the bed’: Wallabies uncover World Cup larrikin

By AAP
Tom Hooper smileduring a Wallabies training session ahead of the Rugby World Cup France 2023, at Stade Roger Baudras on September 13, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have uncovered a new version of “The Honey Badger” in country kid Tom Hooper, who left French Rugby World Cup journalists bewildered by his press conference one-liners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicknamed after the fierce animal, former Test winger Nick Cummins rose to fame around 10 years ago through his broad accent and “Aussie larrikin” character.

He delivered box office gold in post-match interviews such as: “I just saw the line, pinned me ears back and ended up bagging a bit of meat in the corner there, which was tops!”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Hooper, from Bathurst in central-west NSW, insisted Cummins had “a lot better quotes” than he did although Wallabies assistant coach Jason Ryles said the 22-year-old had plenty of his own zingers.

He cracked up the coach when asked about his experience of winning his first Wallabies match, with the Australians beating Georgia to open their World Cup campaign.

“It was great – winner’s piss is better than loser’s piss so it was good,” Hooper said.

“Got a couple of beers, got around the boys. Obviously, we weren’t getting too ahead of ourselves, but it’s important to celebrate those and connect as a team.

“I had a beer or two with Suli (Vunivalu) on the night and then we tucked each other in the bed and we’re onto the next job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The local journalists in Saint-Etienne probably weren’t sure how to take his description of how the Wallabies need to approach their next pool rivals, Fiji.

“They can go the 80 (minutes) … they were always a team that you sort of had to keep two scorers on, just in case they pull something out of their clacker and went the full field.”

Hooper, who started at blindside flanker against Georgia, said he and head coach Eddie Jones have a special relationship built on “tough love”.

He said Jones hadn’t changed his approach despite the 20-point win in Paris.

“He’s still the same old Eddie, he’ll never change, he had me down there doing a couple of tackles before, he said ‘Hoops, (have) you made a good tackle yet today’ so he got into me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then I was running into big Langi (Gleeson) … and Eddie said ‘Mate you gotta pretend like you’re running to the Oberon bottle shop, which is my local bottle shop so yeah, he’s up my backside making sure I’m doing the hard yards.

“It’s good, I love it, that’s how we’re gonna get better.”

Recommended

‘Hurt’ All Blacks hungry to bounce back from France defeat

Report: Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx out of Rugby World Cup

'I’m here to be really horrible, nasty to you... in the politest way'

INTERVIEW

All Black great tells Fiji they face World Cup 'final'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Jim Telfer: 'Scotland have to win the next three games, and I think they can' Jim Telfer: 'Scotland have to win the next three games, and I think they can'
Search