Report: Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx out of Rugby World Cup

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup as confirmed by the team today.

He had been sent for scans following a training run scare after he “pulled up lame” at Springboks training in Toulon on Wednesday despite not being named to play this week against Romania.

Scans confirmed the worst for the 29-year-old who has a “long-term knee injury” suspected to be an ACL tear.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber spoke briefly about Marx during his weekly team selection press conference.

“Malcolm wasn’t selected for this game, so that doesn’t change anything in terms of the selection of this particular game,” head coach Nienaber said of the selection.

“I’m not 100 percent sure, but I don’t think we’re allowed to give out medical information about a player.

“It’ll be better to talk to him, or he gives the doctor the green light, who is probably in a better space to talk and will know more than I do.”

The Springboks do not have a third specialist hooker in their squad with Bongi Mbonambi, due to start against Namibia, the only other recognised hooker.

Deon Fourie is due to provide cover off the bench this weekend, while Stormers rake Joseph Dweba is on standby outside the squad.

Marx joins star Eben Etzebeth as injury concerns with the lock expected to be back in 7-10 days following a shoulder issue suffered against Scotland.