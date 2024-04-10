Tonga lock Sam Lousi pens new Scarlets deal
Tonga lock Sam Lousi has signed a new deal with the Scarlets after what he has described as a “tough season”.
The 32-year-old has spent five influential years at Parc y Scarlets so far since arriving from the Hurricanes in 2019, being named the players’ player of the season for the past two years.
Despite sitting in 14th place in the United Rugby Championship, one point ahead of Zebre at the foot of the table, the former NRL player said after signing that the club has a clear vision for the seasons ahead that he looks forward to being a part of.
“Myself and my family are delighted to be staying here with the Scarlets, a place we have made our home for the last five years,” he said after signing.
“It has been a tough season, but the club has a clear vision for the coming years and I am looking forward to being part of that.
“The supporters have given us amazing support since I have been here and hopefully we can reward them with some big performances in our remaining matches this season.”
Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “It is fantastic news that Sam has signed a new deal. He is a key figure for us, an international second row with a huge amount of experience and a player who leads by example.
“From our conversations with Sam, he has faith in what we are building and our ambitions here at the Scarlets. We are a young squad and having someone of Sam’s stature in our leadership group can only help in bringing through the emerging talent we have at the club.”
