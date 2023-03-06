Select Edition

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 44 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

TOP 14Clermont

Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont

By Ian Cameron
Tomas Lavanini walks off the pitch /Getty

Argentinian second-row Tomas Lavanini is reportedly considering heading to the exit at Top 14 side Clermont.

According to a report by Rugbyrama, the 30-year-old Lavanini is said to be considering his options as Clermont – who signed Marcos Kremer earlier this week – are yet to offer him a new contract. His current deal runs out in June.

Lavanini’s disciplinary issues may be a factor. The 6’7, 130kg lock has a history of disciplinary problems, having been sent off multiple times in his international career and receiving several yellow and red cards at club level. Despite this, the second row has extensive Test experience with Argentina, having earned 75 caps for his country since making his debut in 2013.

Clermont signed Lavanini from Leicester Tigers in 2020 on a two-year contract. However, it seems that his future at the club is uncertain, with the signing of Los Puma’s teammate Kremer potentially spelling the end of Lavanini’s time in France. Kremer, who can play in the second row and at flanker, is a highly-rated player who has already made a name for himself with Argentina and in the Top 14 with Stade Francais. His arrival at Clermont is likely to increase competition for places in the pack, and it remains to be seen how Lavanini will fit into the club’s plans going forward.

It remains to be seen whether Lavanini will leave Clermont, or whether the club will offer him a new contract. However, with Kremer now on board, it seems that the Argentine may be considering his options as he looks to secure his future in rugby.

Lavanini was first capped by Los Pumas back in 2013 and has since become a key member of the Argentina pack. Aside from the aforementioned Leicester Tigers, he has previous club experiences including a season at Racing 92 in the Top 14 and the now-defunct Jaguares in Super Rugby.

