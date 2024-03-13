The Twickenham target John Mitchell has set for England women's team

John Mitchell has urged his England players to use their performances on the field to press the case for more home games being staged at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rugby Football Union currently holds one match in each Guinness Women’s Six Nations at the ground, with England’s clash with Ireland on April 20 assigned for this year.

Last year a world record crowd of 58,498 supporters watched the Red Roses defeat France to win their fifth successive title.

Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14 Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14

“We are 16 months away from a home World Cup and that is of great importance to us,” said Red Roses head coach Mitchell at the 2024 tournament launch in London.

“We want to make sure we preserve the opportunity to play at Twickenham because we would love to play there on a more consistent basis. We have still got a bit of work to do there and that is up to us.”

Italy Women's England Women's All Stats and Data

Mitchell has revealed that one of his aims is to develop a more rounded attack to accompany the threat posed by their pack.

“We want to get quicker at our game, we want to create more pressure on the opposition and we want to present attacking opportunities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also want to attack with multiple options. Quite clearly we can go route one and use the strengths of our DNA, which we will continue to do.

“But where we are now and where we want to be at the World Cup, it’s important we have multiple options in our attack.”