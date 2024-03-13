The Twickenham target John Mitchell has set for England women's team
John Mitchell has urged his England players to use their performances on the field to press the case for more home games being staged at Twickenham.
The Rugby Football Union currently holds one match in each Guinness Women’s Six Nations at the ground, with England’s clash with Ireland on April 20 assigned for this year.
Last year a world record crowd of 58,498 supporters watched the Red Roses defeat France to win their fifth successive title.
“We are 16 months away from a home World Cup and that is of great importance to us,” said Red Roses head coach Mitchell at the 2024 tournament launch in London.
“We want to make sure we preserve the opportunity to play at Twickenham because we would love to play there on a more consistent basis. We have still got a bit of work to do there and that is up to us.”
Mitchell has revealed that one of his aims is to develop a more rounded attack to accompany the threat posed by their pack.
“We want to get quicker at our game, we want to create more pressure on the opposition and we want to present attacking opportunities,” he said.
“We also want to attack with multiple options. Quite clearly we can go route one and use the strengths of our DNA, which we will continue to do.
“But where we are now and where we want to be at the World Cup, it’s important we have multiple options in our attack.”
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.12 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.2 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???2 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play2 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.2 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right7 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.4 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.2 Go to comments
Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop1 Go to comments
Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.4 Go to comments
Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.2 Go to comments
I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.7 Go to comments
Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.7 Go to comments