Tightened Irish government measures surrounding travel into Ireland are set to deny Rynhardt Elstadt the chance to line out for his French club Toulouse in this Saturday’s round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup match versus in Limerick versus Munster, last weekend’s beaten Guinness PRO14 finalists.

The twice-capped 31-year-old Springboks forward has been ruled out by red tape governing the rules of anyone who has recently been to South Africa. Toulouse had allowed Elstadt to go home during a vacation period to pass an airline pilot’s license exam.

However, while Elstadt would have been available to play for Toulouse if the Munster match was being staged in France, the period of isolation for someone who has been to South Africa is longer in Ireland.

Elstadt has missed last weekend Top 14 match versus Montpellier due to French isolation rules, but PCR tests since came back negative and he had resumed training at the start of this week in the expectation that he would be able to be selected to play at Munster.

However, Irish government rules demand that someone who has been in South Africa isn’t allowed into Ireland until a 14-day period has passed. When Toulouse travel to Limerick on Thursday, it will have only been twelve days since Elstadt left South Africa.

“He had an exam to finish to become an airline pilot,” explained Toulouse boss Ugo Mola ahead of the game in Ireland. “He was allowed to leave, with the rule adapted to our government and the ministry of health.

“He had an isolation to respect before resuming activity, but we received the new regulation of the EPCR which is adapted to the Irish government and prohibits Elstadt from travelling.” Skills coach AB Zondagh will also miss the match in Ireland for the same reason as Elstadt.

