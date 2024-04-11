Test duo Willemse and Nicotera cop bans following Challenge Cup

Montpellier Herault second-row Paul Willemse has received a suspension after an independent Disciplinary Hearing related to his actions in the EPCR Challenge Cup, Round of 16 match against Ulster Rugby at GGL Stadium last weekend.

The 6’7, 130kg plus forward was sent off by referee Ben Whitehouse in the 41st minute for a dangerous tackle on Ulster’s Will Addison.

The France lock’s act was found to contravene Law 9.13 and was deemed a ‘dangerous and reckless’ challenge.

The independent Disciplinary Committee – after reviewing evidence and hearing from various representatives including Willemse – upheld the red card decision, classifying the offence as mid-range which typically warrants a six-week suspension.

Paul Willemse a été suspendu 5 semaines pour ce plaquage dangereux lors du match MHR-Ulster. Degré moyen de danger retenu (6 semaines), réduit d’1 semaine car le joueur a plaidé coupable. Les dates précises de sa suspension seront données plus tard car le joueur est blessé. pic.twitter.com/g9YeGrQCSz — Gauthier Baudin (@GauthierBaudin) April 11, 2024

Considering Willemse’s guilty plea, the sanction was reduced to five weeks.

The specifics of Willemse’s suspension period are affected by his current injury status and as such will be clarified in due course. Both Willemse and the EPCR have the right to appeal should they wish.

Meanwhile, Benetton hooker Giacomo Nicotera has been handed a three-week suspension after being sent off for a dangerous clear-out during the EPCR Challenge Cup match against the Emirates Lions.

The offence – involving dangerous contact with the Lions’ Darrien Landsberg – violated Law 9.20b concerning dangerous play in a ruck.

The independent Judicial Officer Matthew O’Grady decided on a mid-range offence, initially setting the suspension at four weeks but reduced it to three weeks following Nicotera’s guilty plea and clean disciplinary record.

Nicotera’s suspension concludes on 29 April 2024, but he has the opportunity to return a week earlier if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention. Both Nicotera and the EPCR may appeal this decision.