Taqele Naiyaravoro 1 of 5 players released by Western Force

The Western Force has confirmed the exit of former Wallaby Taqele Naiyaravoro, who will leave the club alongside four other players – it has been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Anstee, Chase Tiatia, Ryan Coxon, Ben Funnell and the aforementioned Naiyaravoro will leave the club at the end of their contracts on June 30.

Anstee played 45 games over five seasons, earning the Nathan Sharpe Medal in 2022. Tiatia, with 27 games in two seasons, was the joint-leading try scorer with six tries in 2024. Funnell, Coxon, and Naiyaravoro joined on injury replacement contracts in 2024, providing valuable contributions during their brief tenure with the club.

Will Skelton on growing a new Wallabies squad | RPTV Will Skelton touches on the wealth of talent that wasn’t taken to RWC 2024, and looks ahead. Watch Fresh Starts episode 1 on RugbyPass TV Watch now Will Skelton on growing a new Wallabies squad | RPTV Will Skelton touches on the wealth of talent that wasn’t taken to RWC 2024, and looks ahead. Watch Fresh Starts episode 1 on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Taqele Naiyaravoro didn’t play a single game for the Force in his short time at the club. The 6’5, 130kg winger had previously lined out for the Waratahs, Northampton Saints, Glasgow Warriors and the Panasonic Wildknights, and won a solitary cap for the Wallabies back in 2016.

The Western Force thanked all five of the departing players in a statement. “Chase and his partner Eaden will leave the Force at the end of June having fully immersed themselves into the Club and Perth for the last two years. He will be missed by the close friends he has made here and the Sea of Blue,” said Force general manager of rugby Chris Goodman.

“Tim and his partner Samantha have contributed positively to the club on and off the field for the last five seasons. Tim’s hard work and dedication is acknowledged by everyone at the club including the Sea of Blue to whom he is a favourite. Tim has always been a team man and a hell of an athlete.

“We wish all these players the best of luck for their future endeavours.”