    Ireland and Lions star Tadhg Furlong is set to play his first game of rugby in 11 months after being named in the Leinster side that will face the Scarlets in the PRO14 this weekend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furlong hasn’t played since facing England in the 2020 Six Nations on February 23rd. It will be his first game for Leinster Rugby since last January against Benetton Rugby. Furlong has battled back from calf and hamstring issues and will be hopeful of getting game time for Ireland after being named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

    “There’s a natural progression that needs to happen for Tadhg himself to be physically and mentally right and to earn the right to be available for Wales,” Andy Farrell said earlier this week. “Speaking to Tadhg on Tuesday, he was feeling good, feeling fit, strong, meeting all the requirements.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    “He feels in good spirits so hopefully we get him through to the end of the week, get him some minutes under his belt for Leinster if selected, and then the plan would be that he comes back into camp on Sunday with us and we can assess where he is at.”

    That selection has happened with Furlong named in a youthful Leinster squad for the trip to Llanelli.

    Notably, Ryan Baird returns to the second row after being trialled as a blindside in recent outings, with Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan making up the back row unit.

    Ireland scrumhalf Luke McGrath captains the side, while there is a possible debut off the bench for 19-year-old Naas Rugby Club player Jamie Osborne.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LEINSTER RUGBY
    15. Max O’Reilly
    14. Cian Kelleher
    13. Liam Turner
    12. Ciarán Frawley
    11. Dave Kearney
    10. Harry Byrne
    9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN
    1. Peter Dooley
    2. James Tracy
    3. Tadhg Furlong
    4. Ross Molony
    5. Ryan Baird
    6. Josh Murphy
    7. Dan Leavy
    8. Jack Conan

    16. Seán Cronin
    17. Ed Byrne
    18. Tom Clarkson
    19. Jack Dunne
    20. Scott Fardy
    21. Hugh O’Sullivan
    22. David Hawkshaw
    23. Jamie Osborne

    Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

    SCARLETS
    15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Steff Hughes (capt), 11 Ryan Conbeer; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Dane Blacker; 1 Phil Price, 2 Marc Jones, 3 Javan Sebastian, 4 Morgan Jones, 5 Sam Lousi, 6 Blade Thomson, 7 Dan Davis, 8 Uzair Cassiem

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reps: 16 Taylor Davies, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Tevita Ratuva, 20 Carwyn Tuipulotu, 21 Will Homer, 22 Angus O’Brien, 23 Paul Asquith.

    Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on his publicised battle with mental health and stepping away from the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Fit to burst Pre-season training can often be unpleasant, but it can also create lasting, and good, memories. Liam Messam Culture clash If the New Zealand Rugby strikes a private equity deal, it is going to force a radical culture shift in the All Blacks' traditional values. Gregor Paul Loss leaders Two major losses in the last 12 months could be the emotional fuel that rebuilds the All Blacks. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now