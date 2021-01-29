7:26am, 29 January 2021

Ireland and Lions star Tadhg Furlong is set to play his first game of rugby in 11 months after being named in the Leinster side that will face the Scarlets in the PRO14 this weekend.

Furlong hasn’t played since facing England in the 2020 Six Nations on February 23rd. It will be his first game for Leinster Rugby since last January against Benetton Rugby. Furlong has battled back from calf and hamstring issues and will be hopeful of getting game time for Ireland after being named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

“There’s a natural progression that needs to happen for Tadhg himself to be physically and mentally right and to earn the right to be available for Wales,” Andy Farrell said earlier this week. “Speaking to Tadhg on Tuesday, he was feeling good, feeling fit, strong, meeting all the requirements.

“He feels in good spirits so hopefully we get him through to the end of the week, get him some minutes under his belt for Leinster if selected, and then the plan would be that he comes back into camp on Sunday with us and we can assess where he is at.”

That selection has happened with Furlong named in a youthful Leinster squad for the trip to Llanelli.

Notably, Ryan Baird returns to the second row after being trialled as a blindside in recent outings, with Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan making up the back row unit.

Ireland scrumhalf Luke McGrath captains the side, while there is a possible debut off the bench for 19-year-old Naas Rugby Club player Jamie Osborne.

LEINSTER RUGBY

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Liam Turner

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Josh Murphy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jack Conan

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Fardy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Jamie Osborne

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

SCARLETS

15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Steff Hughes (capt), 11 Ryan Conbeer; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Dane Blacker; 1 Phil Price, 2 Marc Jones, 3 Javan Sebastian, 4 Morgan Jones, 5 Sam Lousi, 6 Blade Thomson, 7 Dan Davis, 8 Uzair Cassiem

Reps: 16 Taylor Davies, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Tevita Ratuva, 20 Carwyn Tuipulotu, 21 Will Homer, 22 Angus O’Brien, 23 Paul Asquith.