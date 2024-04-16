Stormers statement: The signing of lock JD Schickerling
John Dobson has further bolstered his Stormers pack ahead of the 2024/25 season, unveiling second row JD Schickerling as a new signing just weeks after it was confirmed that loosehead Steven Kitshoff would be returning from Ulster.
Having debuted for the Cape Town franchise in 2016, Schickerling switched to the Far East in 2021 but will now return after agreeing to a multi-year deal.
A club website statement read: “Lock JD Schickerling is the latest DHL Stormer to make his return to Cape Town, having signed a three-year deal. The 28-year-old made his DHL Stormers debut back in 2016 and earned 40 caps before making the move to Japan in 2021.
“A schoolboy star at Paarl Gim, Schickerling is another product of the DHL Stormers structures and represented SA Schools and the Junior Springboks before moving into the senior team.
“A lock who is equally at home in either the four or five jersey, the imposing Schickerling will add valuable second row depth to the squad when he makes his return in July.”
Dobson said: “JD is yet another player who was born and bred here, so to have him back in the fold again is very exciting. You will not find a more hard-working rugby player anywhere and he is someone who will slot right back into our environment without any hassle.
“Having worked with JD for many years, I know how much this team means to him and we are all looking forward to seeing what he can bring for us when he pulls the DHL Stormers jersey on again.”
Schickerling added: “Since leaving three years ago I have kept in touch with a lot of the guys and obviously followed the DHL Stormers closely.
“What they have achieved since then is incredibly impressive and I can’t wait to be a part of it again. I’ll be doing all I can to bring my part and make an impact for the team.”
The movement of quality players back to SA is remarkable.2 Go to comments
Nice that Connor Evans is happy to stay on here, that JD Schikerling is returning and Steven Kitshoff. Dobbo is careful to bring back just anybody but having a new financial lease of life, it has made the Stormers a more attractive club. On top of being good quality, having the financial backing helps a lot1 Go to comments