Stormers qualify despite farcical end as Stade's scrum fell apart
The Stormers not only confirmed their place in the Champions Cup Round Of 16, but they also ensured they will host the game when Europe’s premier competition reaches the play-offs in April.
Outscoring their hosts by four tries to three in a dramatic match at Stade Jean Bouin, in Paris – with some farcical scenes in the closing 10 minutes – the Stormers beat Stade Français 24-20 to secure second place in a very tough Pool Four.
Before Sunday’s final pool match between defending champions La Rochelle and Sale Sharks, Irish province Leinster tops the pool with 19 points, followed by the Stormers (14 points), Leicester (nine), La Rochelle (seven), Sale (five) and bottom-place Stade Francais (two).
The winner of the La Rochelle versus Sharks match will finish third in the pool, at best.
And the loss means the famous Paris team has been knocked out of not only the Champions Cup, but also won’t feature in the Challenge Cup – a spot reserved for teams finishing fifth in the top tier.
The Stormers now have a four-week break – their next match is a United Rugby Championship encounter with the Sharks in Durban on February 17.
It affords them the perfect time to reset, after a game that was as energy-sapping as it was dramatic.
It took Stade Français just a minute to open the scoring – a turnover inside their 22 saw Andy Timo step through the visiting defence and over the line. Joris Segonds hooked the conversion attempt to the right of the posts, but the home team was up and running – 5-0.
The Stormers settled quickly, winning a scrum penalty and setting up a line-out. From the maul, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies sniped around the short side and in at the corner. Libbok’s conversion was also wide – 5-all after 11 minutes.
An offside penalty allowed Segonds to reclaim the lead – 8-5 after 13 minutes.
That lead didn’t last long – a penalty allowing the Stormers to set a line-out five metres out and Ruben van Heerden converting the opportunity into a try. Libbok was timed out, as he took more than the required 90 second with the conversion attempt – 10-8.
A penalty that was reversed because of a lack of discipline by Stormers skipper Deon Fourie, gifted the home team, an attacking line-out, which became another penalty five metres out. Segonds faked kicking for touch, then tapped and two quick phases later Lester Etien was over. Segonds added the conversion – and the home team was back in the lead – 15-10.
The Stormers had a couple more opportunities to set up mauls close to the home team’s line, but Stade Français held firm and took that five-point lead into the half-time break.
Stade Français piled on the pressure right from the restart and after a couple of near misses, flank Mathieu Hirigoyen burst over from close range. Segonds was again wide of the mark with the conversion – 20-10.
The Stormers coughed up a couple of chances, allowing the ball to go unprotected at the breakdown and then having possession ripped from their grasp.
Just short of the hour mark Hendré Stassen barged over from close range, after fellow replacement Hacjivah Dayimani made some good ground. Manie Libbok succeeded with his first kick of the day and suddenly the gap closed to just three points – 17-20.
With just over 13 minutes remaining Stade Français was reduced to 14 men, when Francisco Gomez Kodela was yellow-carded for repeated scrum penalties. Almost immediately that became 12 – Clement Castets yellow carded for another couple of collapsed scrums and because the Stormers wanted to scrum it went to uncontested scrums and Stade Français had to lose a conditional player.
The game turned into a massive, farcical debate about how many players the French team had on the pitch.
After almost five minutes of reset scrums and debate, Manie Libbok strolled over for the try to put the Stormers back into the lead. Libbok added the conversion – 24-20
The game then descended into another bout of farcical debates about numbers as one of the yellow-carded players returned.
And then the Stormers conceded a scrum penalty, as the scrums became contested again.
However, the men from Cape Town hung on in desperation and won a breakdown penalty to finish the game.
Comments on RugbyPass
Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?1 Go to comments
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments
Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.1 Go to comments
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap2 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.1 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments
Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …2 Go to comments
Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.5 Go to comments
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.74 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?8 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.8 Go to comments