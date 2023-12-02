Stormers beat Zebre in a game that won't live long in the memory

The Stormers claimed a third United Rugby Championship win of the season by beating Zebre Parma 31-7 in Stellenbosch.

It was not a game to live long in the memory, but Stormers had enough class and quality to prevail in bonus-point fashion.

Evan Roos, Ruhan Nel, Courtnall Skosan, Leolin Zas and Damian Willemse scored tries, while fly-half Manie Libbok added three conversions, with scrum-half Alessandro Fusco touching down for Zebre and Giovani Montemauri converting.

Click here for all the RugbyPass stats on the Stormers versus Zebre URC game

2x times Rugby World Cup winner Damian Willemse brings the crowd to their feet when he dots down for DHL @TheStormers! ?#BKTURC #URC | #STOvZEB pic.twitter.com/67PeBYQS3J — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) December 2, 2023