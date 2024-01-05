Stormers and Bulls make midseason player swap

Former Junior Springbok Wandisile Simelane is set to join the Stormers from the Bulls in a midseason swap, with centre Cornet Smit moving the other way.

The 25-year-old centre is set to start training with the 2022 United Rugby Championship winners next week and will be available immediately as he seeks to revive his career. Simelane’s game time at the Bulls had been limited ever since arriving in 2022, but he is highly regarded in South Africa and has been part of Springboks squads in the past without being capped.

After his move was announced, Simelane said: “The DHL Stormers are a great team to watch and I can’t wait to see what I can do in that system, surrounded by some top players and coaches.

“This is a big move for me and I’ll be doing all I can to integrate into the squad and add value as soon as possible.”

His new head coach John Dobson said: “Wandisile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here where he will be competing with some top players already in our system.

“We pride ourselves on helping players get their careers on the right trajectory in our environment and we all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully we can help him realise that here.

“Of course with Ruhan Nel ruled out with a long-term injury the timing is perfect for us and we hope to see Wandile hit the ground running,” he said.

Dobson also thanked Smit for his time with the Stormers, saying: “Cornel is a product of our system and a talented player who has added immense value both on and off the field here.

“He has been competing for places with some top midfielders, which has meant that has hasn’t got the gametime he would have liked or that he deserves, given his talent and dedication.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make him any guarantees, but he is a top man who will strengthen any squad and he leaves with our best wishes.”