Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
The Rugby Championship    

Springboks thump Los Pumas but bonus point goes begging

By AAP
Jasper Wiese (R) is tackled during the Rugby Championship international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Argentina at The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL SHEEHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Amid uncertainty over the future of the Rugby Championship, South Africa have beaten Argentina 29-10 while the remainder of the southern hemisphere tournament was in limbo after New Zealand’s decision to cancel games in its country because of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks’ two tries came early in the second half on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium through wing Makazole Mapimpi and hooker Malcolm Marx, although the home team was already in control at 15-3 by the time Mapimpi crossed in the left corner for the first of the tries.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard had kicked five first-half penalties to give the Boks their ascendancy.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Pollard on criticism of the Boks’ playing style:

South Africa added the two converted tries in the second half but didn’t manage a try-scoring bonus point despite having dominance and another 30 minutes to get a third try.

It was Argentina who had the final say when flanker Pablo Matera swivelled out of a tackle and crashed over five minutes after the full-time hooter had sounded.

That gave the Pumas their only try in two games in South Africa in the space of a week.

South Africa won 32-12 at the same stadium seven days earlier in the first round of the Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world champion Springboks came off a series victory over the British and Irish Lions to make a winning start to the Rugby Championship but it’s unclear where they will go next.

Both the South Africa and Argentina squads were due to leave for Australasia on Sunday but those plans will likely be put on hold while tournament organisers SANZAAR decides where the remaining nine games of this year’s Rugby Championship will be played.

New Zealand were meant to travel to Australia to play the Wallabies in Perth in a round-two match next Saturday but have pulled out of that fixture and also cancelled their two home Tests against the Springboks in September and October after new virus cases put the country into lockdown.

South Africa has offered to host the rest of the tournament – if it gets permission from its government – although no fans are currently allowed at any sports events there. It is also still in a winter wave of virus cases and regularly recording more than 10,000 new infections daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are no mandatory quarantine rules currently in place in South Africa for foreign visitors.

In another option, reports say Rugby Championship games might be held in Europe, where crowds could be allowed.

Man of the match: Springboks Malcolm Marx produced an impressive performance for his side, the hooker made a couple of crucial steals and scored a try. Franco Mostert was another standout performance while Handre Pollard also deserves a mention for his accurate kicking. However, our nod goes to Springboks lock Lood De Jager, who was absolutely amazing in his 50th Test. He secured a couple of line-outs, led the driving maul well and made more several crucial tackles.

The scores:
For South Africa:
Tries: Mapimpi, Marx
Cons: Pollard 2
Pens: Pollard 5

For Argentina:
Try: Matera
Cons: Sanchez
Pen: Miotti

Yellow card: Rodrigo Bruni (Argentina, 32 – offside), Tomas Lavanini (Argentina 80 – deliberate knockdown)

Teams: South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi (captain), 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane.
Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Nicolaas van Rensburg, 20 Albertus Smith, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Damian Willemse.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallía, 14 Ignacio Mendy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Guido Petti, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.
Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Lucio Cinti.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)
Assistant referees: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), AJ Jacobs (South Africa)
TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Why Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the perfect pair Analysis: Arguably the greatest locking partnership in rugby history has finally been reunited. Ben Wylie Sam Whitelock the All Blacks’ Goliath in Springboks clash The All Blacks are about to enter the unknown - but they have a trump card. Patrick McKendry The intangible difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies Analysis: The major difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies isn't skill - it's commitment. Ben Smith The Ioane brothers are coming of age for the All Blacks After some false starts, Akira and Rieko Ioane are now making all the right moves for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Have the All Blacks found their long-term loose trio? Analysis: The current trio of All Blacks loosies complement one another's games. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rugby Championship    

Springboks thump Los Pumas but bonus point goes begging

Search