Springbok branded 'worst transfer in Irish rugby history'

Springbok second row RG Snyman has been branded the ‘worst transfer in Irish rugby history’ after he once again missed out on a crucial Munster match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite initially been named to start, Snyman failed to recover from an unspecified bug which had been doing the rounds at Munster and ultimately played no part in their 24-14 defeat to Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 at Franklin’s Gardens yesterday.

Munster have found themselves once again ejected from the competition which has become sown into the very fabric of the province since they lifted it back in 2006 and 2008 after years of knocking at the door.

Former Irish forward Ultan Dillane and compatriot Donnacha Ryan review Stade Rochelais’ win over the Stormers and a rematch with Leinster Former Irish forward Ultan Dillane and compatriot Donnacha Ryan review Stade Rochelais’ win over the Stormers and a rematch with Leinster

Snyman’s absence once again will have been a bitter pill for fans to swallow. Undoubtedly one of the most formidable players in the world when fit, Snyman’s tenure at Munster has been marred by repeated injuries that have massively curtailed his time on the field – almost to comedic levels.

Over the course of four seasons, Snyman has managed only seven appearances for the club, a stark contrast to the expectations fans had upon the arrival of the World Cup winner. If reports of his salary at to be believed, his pay rate works out at a staggering €285,714 per game over four seasons. If you break it down further in minutes played, he’s been paid €4,629 per second on the pitch.

His contributions in the Champions Cup have been minimal, with just one appearance, and he is still yet to start a game at Thomond Park or alongside Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Despite these setbacks at the club level, Snyman has made eleven appearances for the South African national team in the same timeframe, highlighting an increasingly awkward disparity between his Test and club-level contributions. As fate would have it, his fitness came good in time for the Boks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby journalist Michael Cantillon asked the question on X recently: ” “[Snyman] Has to be the worst transfer in Irish rugby history?”

Snyman in four seasons at Munster; Champions Cup games for Munster: 1

Starts at Thomond Park: 0

Starts alongside Beirne at lock: 0

Total starts: 7

SA appearances over same time: 11 Has to be the worst transfer in Irish rugby history? https://t.co/vyKNN7JAMQ — Michael Cantillon (@mike_cantillon) April 6, 2024

The South African lock is set to transition to Leinster next season and Leo Cullen will be hoping that his string of miserable luck will come to an end. Leinster will lose the service of fellow Bok Jason Jenkins, who came good after signing for the Blues after injuries also limited his time with Munster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leinster will be hoping it will be a similar story with Snyman.