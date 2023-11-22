Sonny Bill Williams slams Eddie Jones’ ‘comical’ denial of Japan meeting

About 30 minutes after the Wallabies’ record 40-6 Rugby World Cup defeat to Wales in Lyon a couple of months ago, then-Australia coach Eddie Jones was asked about an alleged meeting with Japan.

Earlier that morning in France, The Sydney Morning had reported that Jones interviewed with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about their their vacant head coach role from 2024.

The news caused quite a stir. While Jones denied that news time and time again at OL Stadium, and has continued to do so until this day, some fans and pundits remain unconvinced.

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Sonny Bill Williams has described Jones’ response to be quite “comical” as the dual-international brought the 63-year-old’s “character” into question.

“Obviously, he had that meeting,” Williams told The Sydney Morning Herald. “It says a lot about his character to be honest. It’s comical. I still can’t believe it.

“I saw straight though his antics and his big-talking. This is a bloke who has a track record of burning bridges.

“The things that he’s done… if he was a player, you wouldn’t stand for it. It’s quite nice that they are being held accountable, just like players are.”

While the Wallabies failed to make it past the pool stage for the first time ever at the sports showpiece event, Jones was still making headlines as rumours and reports continued to persist.

Jones resigned as the Wallabies’ head coach at the end of last month – ending a painfully unforgettable stint in the role that only began in January.

In the wake of that news, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has left the role after six member union states wrote a public letter asking for his resignation.

“I commend the board on making the decision and not fussing around,” Williams said.

“I called it before the World Cup with Eddie… this it wasn’t the right thing and it backfired tremendously. Egos need to be left at the door. The public deserves better and so do these players.

“A lot of people forgot about Dave Rennie’s leadership. Australia beat South Africa twice and came close to New Zealand.”