Siya Kolisi hints at possible Racing 92 debut date in unveiling video

Two weeks after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup at the Stade de France, South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is back in Paris with his new club Racing 92 ready for the next chapter in his career in the Top 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two weeks of celebrations and victory parades in South Africa after the Springboks won a record fourth World Cup, it was back to reality this week for the flanker who teamed up with his new side.

Racing 92 shared a video on social media on Thursday of the 32-year-old, clad in the training gear of the Parisian outfit, being welcomed by President Laurent Travers. Kolisi’s move from the Sharks is one of the most eagerly anticipated transfers in European rugby this year after his multi-year deal was announced in January.

Kwagga Smith cameo Kwagga Smith cameo

The Springbok confessed that his French is “not so good”, but said that he will see the Racing faithful on November 26 against reigning European champions La Rochelle, which perhaps hints at when is expected to make his debut for the 2016 Top 14 champions. Equally, that could just be when the 83-cap Bok is unveiled to the fans as that is Racing’s next home game following two away fixtures, against Toulon this weekend and the Parisian derby against Stade Francais the weekend after. Kolisi may even make his debut in one of those two fixtures.

Kolisi arrives as one of only two people to ever captain a side to two World Cup triumphs, alongside Richie McCaw, and Racing will hope he brings that leadership and experience to La Defense Arena as they pursue their first ever Champions Cup title having lost three finals in the last decade.