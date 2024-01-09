Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit
Shaun Edwards has revisited his frustration at seeing France knocked out at the quarter-final stage of their own Rugby World Cup. The French were hotly tipped as a favourite to win the tournament, but they were eliminated by eventual winners South Africa following a classic last-eight encounter that finished 29-28 for the Springboks in Paris.
Just over 12 weeks on from that agonising October 15 defeat, Fabien Galthie and co are laying the groundwork for their upcoming Guinness Six Nations which commences with a February 2 meeting with Grand Slam champions Ireland in Marseille.
Squads for this tournament are set to named in the coming weeks ahead of the tournament’s January 22 media day in Dublin.
In the meantime, Edwards has reflected on France’s World Cup near-miss, outlining in the latest edition of the monthly Rugby World magazine his sense of injustice that his team were only quarter-finalists but also an acceptance that he wouldn’t change a thing about their preparations for France 2023.
“Sometimes you get a sense of injustice,” he admitted ahead of a Six Nations campaign that will conclude for the French with a March 16 home game in Lyon versus England, the World Cup’s best-placed European team as they finished third thanks to their bronze final win over Argentina in Paris.
?What's in the latest issue of Rugby World? ?
Our Feb 2024 edition is Future Rugby. We throw the book out and use our rugby ? to reimagine what the game will look like in the years to come
Not only that but you get a FREE Six Nations supplement with a feature on each side pic.twitter.com/nAuECEeHOQ
— Rugby World (@Rugbyworldmag) December 29, 2023
“I thought we played some magnificent rugby, both in attack and defence throughout the competition. But South Africa, fair play to them, they found a way to win the game, which is not unusual for them.
“They continued in that vein, winning every game by one point. Due credit to South Africa. But we’re obviously aggrieved in some certain ways. It’s probably one of… a very, very difficult loss for us and for me.
“Our attackers caused a lot of problems for the defence. They posed a lot of problems for our defence with a different tactic, the up-and-under. There are many different ways to score tries in rugby and you only get the same points.”
Asked what would he change about the French World Cup preparations, Edwards added: “Nothing, I thought everything we did was aligned to winning. We beat New Zealand in the first game and I thought our performance against Italy was outstanding. You have to remember we only beat them by one score the last time we played them. I thought the real France turned up on the night.
“I don’t think we could have done anything more. The fitness in Monaco (at a pre-tournament camp) was a very high standard. The guys trained extremely hard and were in great shape. That was proven in the first game against New Zealand.
“It was played in unbelievable heat. It’s one of the hottest games I have ever been involved in. I’ve played in Papua New Guinea, in North Queensland, and that was boiling. So I don’t think I there is much more we could have done.
Fair play to South Africa. In rugby, you get knocked down and you’ve got to get back up off the floor, shake your opponent’s hand and wish them luck. That’s what you have got to do.”
Comments on RugbyPass
unlike some rugby pass pundits like - little *pecos*, filthy potty mouth *Forward Pass* and *Nickers* in a twist I like Rugby and I like factual based discussions not - oh I disagree so I will use silly descriptors to abuse you. I did bite back to shut them up. I am glad they have blocked me. They now block their ears from facts they choose not to see and read. They re-read their own facebook feeds. Facts AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS top the list of Rugby nations greatest brand worth AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS were the top team for over a decade AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS have a superb ruby system So don't pick NON NZ born players esp PI, pick your own from your system, pay well and look after player welfare, good luck I wish you well. But Don't cherry pick poach players. Pick say Ethan Blackadder on the flank, leave Tonga out of it. Pick NZ speed and flair. Leave Fiji out. IRB if you have not go the guts to pay PI more, then at least tell NZ to pick their own. *Global game, not one or two powerhouses.*35 Go to comments
FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*35 Go to comments
Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.3 Go to comments
It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.2 Go to comments
I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.1 Go to comments
I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.59 Go to comments
Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.2 Go to comments
an utterly absurd rule2 Go to comments
3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending1 Go to comments
Bla bla bla bla bla2 Go to comments
My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.1 Go to comments
France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.3 Go to comments
Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.3 Go to comments
To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you291 Go to comments
I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.1 Go to comments
My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.35 Go to comments
On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….2 Go to comments
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.16 Go to comments
Judging by the ladies 7s…no2 Go to comments