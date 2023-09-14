Select Edition

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 3 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 16 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Adam Pretty/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Scotland’s David Cherry became the second Pool B hooker on Thursday morning to forfeit his place for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks, who defeated the Scots last Sunday in Marseille, confirmed that a knee injury had ruled Malcolm Marx out for the rest of their France 2023 campaign and that development was quickly followed by the confirmation that Scotland’s Cherry will also miss what is left of his team’s campaign.

However, whereas the Springboks opted not to immediately replace Marx and instead decided to wait and potentially fill the vacancy with a player who might play in a different position, Scotland have called up the soon-to-retire Stuart McInally.

He unluckily missed out on a place in their squad of 33 last month but he arrived in France last week as a precaution.

A statement read: “Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally has been called up into the Rugby World Cup 2023 squad to replace David Cherry who has left the tournament through injury.

“To ensure a full front row complement McInally, who is playing in his second Rugby World Cup, joined the Scotland squad today [Thursday] after initially being put on standby following a concussion sustained by Ewan Ashman last week.

“Ewan Ashman is continuing his return to play protocols and is currently on track to be available for selection next week.”

“Cherry suffered a concussion after an accident in the team hotel earlier this week and is now following the current return-to-play protocols.

“This means he is unavailable for at least the next 12 days. The decision was therefore taken to end his tournament involvement on medical grounds after he injured his head on Monday, slipping on hotel stairs, on a team day off.”

Cherry said: “I’m hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with a concussion.

“I have loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa. I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition.”

