Springboks statement: Malcolm Marx ruled out of Rugby World Cup 

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 3 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 17 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Springboks statement: Malcolm Marx ruled out of Rugby World Cup 

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

SA Rugby have confirmed that Malcolm Marx will play no further part in the Rugby World Cup. The seasoned Springboks hooker was a starter in last Sunday’s opening-round win over Scotland in Marseille, but the 2019 title winner won’t feature again after a training ground blow on Wednesday exacerbated a long-term knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup in France with a long-term knee injury. Marx, who was not included in Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday squad to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, went down at training on Wednesday after having his knee caught in contact.

“With the Springboks having the luxury of an enlarged 33-man squad in France for the international showpiece, and sufficient cover at hooker within the squad, he will not be replaced in the squad at this stage.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV
Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

“The Springboks will depart for Bordeaux on Thursday afternoon where they will continue their preparations for Sunday’s round two encounter against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.”

Nienaber said: “First and foremost, we are extremely disappointed for Malcolm and we wish him all the best in his recovery. He has been working very hard to be in the best form possible for the tournament and it’s tragic that his campaign has ended this way.

“As a team, we will remain in contact with him, as we do with all injured players such as Lukhanyo (Am), Handre (Pollard) and Lood (de Jager), and support him as much as we can through the recovery process.

“We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi (Mbonambi) and Deon (Fourie) in the squad, while Marco (van Staden) has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Jake White: 'Why don't we bring Handre Pollard in as a replacement hooker?' Jake White: 'Why don't we bring Handre Pollard in as a replacement hoo
Search