Springboks statement: Malcolm Marx ruled out of Rugby World Cup 

SA Rugby have confirmed that Malcolm Marx will play no further part in the Rugby World Cup. The seasoned Springboks hooker was a starter in last Sunday’s opening-round win over Scotland in Marseille, but the 2019 title winner won’t feature again after a training ground blow on Wednesday exacerbated a long-term knee injury.

A statement read: “Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup in France with a long-term knee injury. Marx, who was not included in Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday squad to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, went down at training on Wednesday after having his knee caught in contact.

“With the Springboks having the luxury of an enlarged 33-man squad in France for the international showpiece, and sufficient cover at hooker within the squad, he will not be replaced in the squad at this stage.

“The Springboks will depart for Bordeaux on Thursday afternoon where they will continue their preparations for Sunday’s round two encounter against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.”

Nienaber said: “First and foremost, we are extremely disappointed for Malcolm and we wish him all the best in his recovery. He has been working very hard to be in the best form possible for the tournament and it’s tragic that his campaign has ended this way.

“As a team, we will remain in contact with him, as we do with all injured players such as Lukhanyo (Am), Handre (Pollard) and Lood (de Jager), and support him as much as we can through the recovery process.

“We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi (Mbonambi) and Deon (Fourie) in the squad, while Marco (van Staden) has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option

“We will assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week.”