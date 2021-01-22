8:44am, 22 January 2021

Scotland prop Jamie Bhatti has agreed a return to Glasgow Warriors, just two years after leaving the side for local rivals Edinburgh.

The loosehead will re-join Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 2021/22 PRO14 campaign. The 27-year-old follows in the footsteps of Duncan Weir in returning to Scotstoun ahead of the new season, whilst Scotland stars Scott Cummings and Sam Johnson – along with young talents Tom Gordon and Jamie Dobie – have also extended their contracts with the Warriors in recent weeks.

Unhappy at Edinburgh, Bhatti was released to take up a short-term loan with Bath. In an in-depth interview with RugbyPass, Bhatti detailed how he needed to ‘get out of there’ after failing to impress Richard Cockerill.

“F**k, I worked in a slaughterhouse for 6 years killing animals & there wasn’t one day I came home from that place & started crying"@jamiebhatti tells @JLyall93 ??? why he left Edinburgh and how homelessness gave him perspective on the rugby bubble https://t.co/8ylg0IDBDt — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 27, 2020

Born in Stirling, the former Stirling County and Melrose man made his Glasgow debut away to the Scarlets in November 2016 and went on to make 47 appearances in a Warriors shirt.

Bhatti told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m buzzing to get back to Glasgow and play for a club that I’m hugely passionate about.

“I left Glasgow with some of my best rugby memories and finished playing in that Guinness PRO14 final at Celtic Park in 2019.

“I was playing the best rugby I’ve ever played when I left the club and I can’t wait to return and kick on.

“I’ve worked with Danny at Scotland, I rate him as a coach and I’m looking forward to working with him and the other coaches full-time.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotstoun.”

?? Dynamic loose-head @jamiebhatti will be returning to Scotstoun this summer, after the prop agreed a return to his first professional club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.#WhateverItTakes ???? — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 22, 2021

On the return of Bhatti to Scotstoun head coach, Danny Wilson, said: “I’ve worked with Jamie at Scotland and watched him play a lot.

“He was part of Scotland’s Autumn Nations Cup squad and he’s a physical rugby player and a good aggressive scrummager.

“We’ve spoken a lot and he’s really passionate about Glasgow and returning to the club.

“We look forward to welcoming Jamie back to Scotstoun.”

He played an integral role in Glasgow’s run to the 2019 Guinness PRO14 Final at Celtic Park, starting in both the semi-final victory over Ulster at Scotstoun and the final against Leinster amongst 17 Guinness PRO14 appearances in 2018/19.

Bhatti’s form for Glasgow saw him selected in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the 2017 Autumn Tests, with the loose-head making his international debut against Samoa in November of that year.

Just a fortnight later the prop endeared himself to Scotland supporters with a memorable 40 metre line break against Australia, as he helped the men in blue to a record victory over the southern hemisphere heavyweights.

He has earned 16 caps for his country to date, most recently in November’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with France at BT Murrayfield.