Scarlets captain Macleod out for season with cover already recruited

Scarlets have revealed that captain Josh Macleod has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Ahead of a visit from reigning United Rugby Championship winners Munster on Friday, the Parc y Scarlets club confirmed that the two-cap Wales flanker will miss the remainder of the campaign, while also confirming that Sam Lousi, Johnny McNicholl and Dan Jones are in contention to play on Friday.

This announcement came shortly after the signing of Stormers flanker Jarrod Taylor was confirmed by the club, who has clearly been brought in to provide back row cover for the rest of the season with Macleod now out of action.

After signing the South African, Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “Jarrod is a player who has impressed us with his performances in the Currie Cup and has an outstanding pedigree in South African schools rugby.

“He is an abrasive player, with and without the ball and is strong in the contact area. He will add to the young group of back-rowers we already have at the club.”