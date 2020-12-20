9:57am, 20 December 2020

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has posted social media images of a gruesome-looking leg injury sustained playing against Worcester Warriors in the Challenge Cup.

The beefy hooker suffered a nasty ‘v shaped’ laceration under his knee, which saw him taken off at the 45-minute mark to be sewn up. He needed nearly twenty stitches by the end of it.

The 6’1, 113kg frontrower wrote: “Another good night with the fellas, some big character shown to come away with the win & 5 points. Even better having some Ospreys supporters there to cheer us on. Makes waking up with my leg stuck to the sheets worth while”

Parry had scored a try before half-time in what was a famous victory for the PRO14 side, which was a third from two European outings this season for the hooker.

The 29-year-old’s career has at times been bedeviled by injury, but excellent form has saw him brought into Wayne Pivac’s Welsh international camp in September, just 18-months after he was considered third to fourth choice at the Welsh region, which ultimately saw him loaned out to Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

Since his return to the region from Bristol, Parry has forced his way back to the top of the hooker pecking order and his Wales call-up followed.

“To be fair, I probably let playing for Wales go and looked forward to playing for the Ospreys and putting everything into that. Luckily, I got my chance and hopefully I can build on that,” Parry said upon being called into Wales camp.

“It was about just enjoying the moment. I probably thought this had passed me by, but to get named in the squad was good. You do the training and you hope to get selected. Then I got named on the bench, so I was really excited about that.”