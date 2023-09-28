RWC 2023 R4: All Blacks fire, Georgia close and Boks get it done

In an action-packed week 4 of Rugby World Cup 2023, Uruguay showcased their resilience with an impressive comeback, Japan kept their quarter-final hopes alive in Pool D and New Zealand entertained with a resounding victory over Italy. Elsewhere, Fiji staged a second-half rally to defeat Georgia, while Scotland thumped Romania and Portugal showed a lot of heart against the Wallabies. Finally, defending champions South Africa delivered a strong performance against courageous Tonga to lead Pool B, awaiting their quarter-final fate.

Uruguay vs Namibia 36-26

Uruguay made an impressive comeback, overcoming a 14-point deficit to defeat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium. Namibia initially took the lead with early tries, but Uruguay’s forward power and composure turned the game around, capitalising on Namibia’s discipline issues, including two yellow cards and a red card. Santiago Arata, the Player of the Match, dedicated the victory to Uruguayan fans, while both teams acknowledged the significance of the match in their Rugby World Cup 2023 journey. Uruguay next face New Zealand in their final pool game, while Namibia heads home.

Japan vs Samoa 28-22

Japan’s 28-22 victory over Samoa at Stadium de Toulouse keeps their quarter-final hopes alive in Pool D. Pieter Labuschagne and Michael Leitch scored for Japan, while Samoa’s Jonathan Taumateine was yellow-carded. Despite Shota Horie’s sin-bin for Japan, Seilala Lam’s try closed the gap to 17-8 at halftime. Captain Kazuki Himeno extended Japan’s lead, but Samoa fought back with tries from Duncan Paia’aua and Christian Leali’ifano. Japan’s captain, Himeno, thanked their supporters, while coach Jamie Joseph commended his team’s efforts. Samoa face England next as they will look to go out with a bang.

New Zealand vs Italy 96-17

The All Blacks‘ dominant performance against Italy ended in a resounding 96-17 win at OL Stadium in Pool A. In an unbelievable first half, the All Blacks ran riot, scoring 35 unanswered points, with scrum-half Aaron Smith securing a hat-trick. Despite a brief response from Italy early in the second half, New Zealand continued to dominate with seven more tries, ending with 14 in total. Italy, facing a tough defeat, vowed to regroup for their next match, against hosts France.

Argentina vs Chile 59-5

Argentina secured a bonus-point 59-5 victory over Chile in Pool D, starting with flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez marking his 100th cap by scoring the opening try. Los Pumas extended their lead with tries from Juan Martín González and Agustín Creevy, while Martin Bogado secured the bonus point and they scored further tries through Isgro and González to seal the win. Sanchez became Argentina’s all-time leading Rugby World Cup points scorer, while Tomas Dussaillant scored Chile’s solo try. Argentina faces Japan for a crucial quarter-final spot next.

Fiji vs Georgia 17-12

Fiji staged a comeback to secure a 17-12 victory over Georgia in a thrilling Pool C contest at Stade de Bordeaux. Georgia took a nine-point lead into halftime, but Fiji rallied in the second half as captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi scored crucial tries and Frank Lomani added points with a penalty. Georgia gave it their all and both teams were absolutely spent at the final whistle, as we nearly saw a huge upset unfold in one of the best games of the round.

Scotland vs Romania 84-0

Scotland kept their quarter-final hopes alive with an emphatic 84-0 win over Romania in Pool B. Winger Darcy Graham scores four tries while flyhalf Ben Healy starred on his Rugby World Cup debut. Scotland must now look ahead to Ireland in a must-win match to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter finals. Coach Gregor Townsend was pleased with the momentum, while Romania said they aim to learn from their three games and improve their fitness and professionalism.

Australia vs Portugal 34-14

In Pool C action, Australia secured a crucial bonus-point victory over valiant underdogs Portugal. Despite a challenging start, Australia managed to regain momentum, scoring three tries in seven minutes. Portugal, inspired by their vocal fans, fought back with determination but fell short. Australia’s quarter-final hopes depend on Portugal beating Fiji in their next match without conceding a losing bonus point. Head coach Eddie Jones remains optimistic about their chances and commended his team’s resilience, while Portugal’s captain, Tomas Appleton, praised their fans’ unwavering support despite the loss.

South Africa vs Tonga 49-18

South Africa were made to fight hard for their seven try win over Tonga in their final Pool B match at the Rugby World Cup 2023. In a bruising contest, Tonga stood up to the defending champions and led by big Ben Tameifuna, responded with three tries of their own. South Africa currently leads Pool B, pending the outcome of the Ireland vs. Scotland match to determine their quarter-final fate. Coach Jacques Nienaber acknowledged the waiting game, while Tonga’s captain, Tameifuna, praised his team’s effort.

ALL THE POOLS AS IT STANDS AFTER ROUND 4