In a ground-breaking new partnership, New Zealand Rugby are teaming up with RugbyPass to provide Super Rugby Aotearoa in 100 territories – including the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and the Middle East – for the 2021 season.

ADVERTISEMENT After a block-busting inaugural season last year, the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season returns this Friday and for the first-time fans can watch in over 100 countries on the RugbyPass platform. The new partnership will allow millions of fans to access live streaming of every game from the competition through to its culmination on 8th May. The service will be live for this weekend’s games and will provide access to live matches, plus highlights, condensed games, and expert opinion and analysis from the RugbyPass team.

RugbyPass CEO, Neil Martin, commented: “We are tremendously excited to be able to bring Super Rugby Aotearoa to the RugbyPass platform for the millions of fans across the globe. RugbyPass is already the biggest rugby destination in the world, and this new partnership with NZR further demonstrates our commitment to the Sport and the major competitions and content that fans desire.”

New Zealand Rugby CEO, Mark Robinson, was equally enthusiastic: “The hype around Super Rugby Aotearoa globally last year was incredible as New Zealand was fortunate enough to be one of the first countries in the world to enjoy live sport with crowds. The rugby was fantastic and the fans loved it. We are set for another phenomenal year – and to be doing something different by partnering with RugbyPass to deliver our competition to fans worldwide is really exciting”.

Weekly passes, featuring two live games every weekend, will be available at www.rugbypass.com/live-super-rugby/ for USD 9.99, EUR 7.99 or GBP 6.99, whilst fans can get a season-long pass for USD 49.99, EUR 39.99 or GBP 34.99.

For more information click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

COUNTRIES WHERE YOU CAN WATCH SUPER RUGBY AOTEAROA WITH RUGBYPASS:

Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Channel Islands, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Federated States of Micronesia, Finland, France, French Speaking Switzerland, Gaza Strip, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nepal, Netherlands, North Korea, Northern Ireland, Northern Marianas, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Wales, West Bank, Yemen.