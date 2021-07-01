Close Notice
RugbyPass to live stream All Blacks Test matches in UK, Ireland, Europe, China and ME

By RugbyPass
(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

In a ground-breaking partnership, New Zealand Rugby are teaming up with RugbyPass to provide live and on-demand coverage of the All Blacks and the Maori All Blacks in action in the coming weeks in more than 60 territories – including the UK, Ireland, Europe, China and the Middle East.

The Test rugby season in New Zealand kicks off this Saturday with a double-header from Auckland where the Maori All Blacks face Samoa before the All Blacks take on Tonga. This will be following by the two-game series between the All Blacks and Fiji on July 10 and 17.    

The four games will be streamed on liverugby.net at a price of £10/$10/€10 per weekend.

You can watch the All Blacks live and on-demand in the following countries: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, China, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip and Palestine, Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

TEST MATCH SCHEDULE:
July 3: Maori All Blacks vs Samoa (16.30 NZ time), All Blacks vs Tonga (19:05 NZ time)
July 10: All Blacks vs Fiji (19:05 NZ time)
July 17: All Blacks v Fiji (19:05 NZ time)

