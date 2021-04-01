RugbyPass Offload – Episode 23 has Wales and Lions legend Mike Phillips checking in from Dubai to join Ryan Wilson and Christina Mahon in reviewing the incredible final match of the Guinness Six Nations.  

Ryan gives us the inside story on how he went from training with Glasgow Warriors to earning a last-minute Test squad call-up and earning his 50th cap in Scotland’s historic win in Paris. 

Ex-scrum-half Mike also relives some of the highlights from his 99 caps, including the 2009 Lions tour to South Africa, a few Welsh Grand Slams and some of the memorable celebrations from a career in which he made 94 Wales appearances and played another five Test games with the Lions. 

The lads also give us their post-Six Nations starting Lions XVs and lots, lots more on the latest RugbyPass Offload.

