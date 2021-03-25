RugbyPass Offload – Episode 22 sees England winger Jack Nowell join Jamie Roberts and Simon Zebo to recap an incredible weekend of Six Nations action. We cover the frantic final few minutes in Paris, Ireland’s return to form in Dublin and what the future holds for Eddie Jones’ England.

Show host Christina Mahon also gets the panel to pick their Lions starting XV based on current form while Nowell relives some of his career highlights and challenges from playing with a broken foot, bursting his appendix before the World Cup, touring with the Lions and winning a European and Premiership double for Exeter.

